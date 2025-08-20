Oliver Glasner's side won the FA Cup last season and qualified for the Europa League but were relegated from the tournament due to multi-club regulations – with their fate confirmed following a failed appeal earlier this month.

Palace, who battled for a hard-fought draw against Chelsea in their Premier League opener on Sunday, must put their understandable frustration and disappointment behind them as they prepare for the visit of Fredrikstad.

The visitors sit eighth in the Eliteserien after 18 games and are in the mix for the Conference League after winning the Norwegian Cup last season.

The Eagles are the favourites to progress but Glasner will want to take a lead into the decider leg in Norway, which could prove to be a tricky proposition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Fredrikstad on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Fredrikstad?

Crystal Palace v Fredrikstad will take place on Thursday 21st August 2025.

Crystal Palace v Fredrikstad kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Fredrikstad will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Fredrikstad on?

The game will be shown live on 5 from 7:30pm.

The terrestrial broadcaster have picked up both legs of Crystal Palace's Conference League play-off tie.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Fredrikstad online

Fans can watch the game for free online via 5.

Matches can be streamed on a variety of devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Is Crystal Palace v Fredrikstad on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

