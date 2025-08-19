An episode of Fake or Fortune was put in its place.

When approached by RadioTimes.com for further comment, a BBC spokesperson commented: "Our sympathies are with the Osbourne family at this difficult time. We are respecting the family’s wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film. The new transmission date will be confirmed shortly."

The film was announced shortly after the rockstar had passed away, less than three weeks after he performed alongside his Black Sabbath bandmates for his final concert.

Described as a "deeply personal film" that charted the last chapter of the musician's life, all told through intimate access to the Osbourne family, and was filmed across three years.

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne. Expectation/BBC

It focused on Sharon and Ozzy's attempt to complete their dream of moving back to the UK, while Ozzy battled to get fit enough to perform and as the family dealt with the consequences of his ill health.

Executive producers at Expectation, Ben Wicks and Colin Barr, said of the documentary: "It was an incredible privilege to spend the last few years with Ozzy, as well as Sharon, Jack and Kelly.

"Ozzy wanted to make it back to the UK and appear on stage one last time - our film is an inspiring and poignant account of him fulfilling that dream.

"Ozzy was loved by millions around the world not just for his music, but for his sense of mischief and his honesty, all of which we saw plenty of in the final years of his life.

"But one thing shone through even more brightly to us, and that was Ozzy’s intense love for his exceptional family who were by his side through it all."

