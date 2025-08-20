Though director Jonathan Nolan has stated in the past that the series wasn't made to "please" fans of the game, so there could well be some opinions flying across social media when season 2 comes out.

But, seeing as we don’t quite know what canonically becomes of Mr House after the events of Fallout: New Vegas, we’ll mainly focus on what he got up to before the game.

Who is Justin Theroux playing in Fallout season 2?

Justin Theroux plays Robert Edwin House in Fallout season 2, the former CEO of RobCo Industries, owner of the Lucky 38 and ruler of the New Vegas Strip.

More commonly known as Mr House in the 2010 game Fallout: New Vegas, House also briefly featured in Fallout season 1, where Rafi Silver portrayed him.

Pre-war, House foresaw the looming nuclear annihilation, and took great measures at considerable cost to build up an army of Securitron robots and extensive anti-missile defence systems.

These were supposed to be upgraded in time for the war, with the improved software needed being found on the Platinum Chip. However, on the day the chip was to be delivered, the bombs dropped, and it was believed to be lost in the raining hellfire.

House’s preparations spared Las Vegas much of the destruction that Los Angeles and Washington DC saw, but it did not go by completely unscathed.

With the Platinum Chip missing, House wasn’t able to consolidate his power base as he had imagined he would in the wake of war, and so he bided his time, cryogenically freezing himself, but a software bug caused him to remain dormant for almost two centuries.

When he woke up, he found Las Vegas in a state of dilapidation, and inhabited by a number of tribes. House managed to persuade them to come under his wing, and they became the Three Families. Thus, Las Vegas became New Vegas, and House sent his Securitrons to find the Platinum Chip.

Eventually, it was found, and meant to be delivered by The Courier, the protagonist of Fallout: New Vegas, but Benny, the head of one of the Three Families, intercepted them, stole the chip and left The Courier for dead.

Depending on the actions of the player, Robert Edwin House has a number of different fates, from his grand vision becoming true, to being unceremoniously unplugged by The Courier for their own gain, or to aid the warring factions of the Mojave.

