Each side is certain they'll win but, as the case progresses, "loyalties fracture, reputations are on the line, and everyone’s playing to win".

Alongside West, Sienna Miller (Anatomy of a Scandal, American Sniper) stars as Morgan's estranged wife, international film star Carla Duval.

Dominic West as Prince Charles in The Crown alongside the two actors portraying William and Harry. Keith Bernstein/Netflix

Also joining the cast are: Phoebe Fox (The Great, Task) as Serena Byrne and James McArdle (Playing Nice, Mare of Easttown) as Nicholas Taylor, business partners at Taylor & Byrne, Nina Sosanya (Screw, Baby Reindeer) as "Her Majesty" Beatrice "Queen Bea" Ubosi and Pip Torrens (Succession, The Crown) as St John Smallwood, their rivals at Cathcarts, with Archie Renaux (Alien: Romulus, Upgraded) as lawyer Jonathan 'Johnny' Warren.

War comes from the mind of George Kay, who is best known as the creator of the Netflix series Lupin and ITV’s The Long Shadow, and is being co-produced by New Pictures (Catherine the Great, The Long Shadow) and Kay’s Observatory Picture, while Ben Taylor (Sex Education, Catastrophe) is on directing duties.

"I am excited to be working with Sky and HBO - two homes for bold, ambitious storytelling - and our brilliant production team. War is a legal drama full of double crossing, scandal, twists and betrayal. The kind of TV show that made me want to write TV shows," Kay said.

Willow Grylls, executive producer and CEO of New Pictures, added: "George Kay has created an incredibly compelling cast of characters who will have audiences rooting for them, despite the underhand tactics, dirty tricks and win at all cost mentality they bring to battle against each other in - and out - of court.

"We are incredibly pleased to be trusted by Sky and HBO with a two-series order to bring their stories to viewers around the world."

Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO programming, head of HBO drama series and films, added: "We’ve long admired George Kay’s exceptional work and it’s a privilege to bring him and his team to HBO for this wild and wicked examination of the brutal battlefield that is divorce.

"An inspired fusion of realism and satire, viewers are in store for gripping storytelling at its very best."

War will debut on Sky and NOW in the UK – sign up for Sky TV.

