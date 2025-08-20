US Open mixed doubles 2025 order of play today: Schedule today – Wednesday 20th August
We've rounded up the full US Open mixed doubles 2025 schedule and order of play today.
The US Open mixed doubles tournament concludes tonight with one British star left in the hunt for glory in New York.
Jack Draper has forced his way into the semi-finals alongside doubles partner Jessica Pegula.
Draper will face the ominous pairing of Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud on Arthur Ashes Stadium for a place in the final.
The glitzy revamp has seen a host of the top singles players in the world pair up to tackle each other for a bumper prize pot over the course of two days.
The breakout event, which is going ahead days prior to the US Open singles and doubles competitions, featured Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu in a pair, though they were defeated on the opening day.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the US Open mixed doubles 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.
US Open mixed doubles 2025 order of play – Wednesday 20th August
All UK time.
Arthur Ashe Stadium
From midnight UK time
- SF: Jessica Pegula/Jack Draper [1] vs Iga Swiatek/Casper Ruud [3]
- SF: Danielle Collins/Christian Harrison vs Sara Errani/Andrea Vavassori
- F: TBC v TBC
US Open mixed doubles 2025 schedule
All UK time.
- Tuesday 19th August: Round 1 / Quarter-finals
- Wednesday 20th August: Semi-finals / Final
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.