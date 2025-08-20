Draper will face the ominous pairing of Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud on Arthur Ashes Stadium for a place in the final.

The glitzy revamp has seen a host of the top singles players in the world pair up to tackle each other for a bumper prize pot over the course of two days.

The breakout event, which is going ahead days prior to the US Open singles and doubles competitions, featured Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu in a pair, though they were defeated on the opening day.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the US Open mixed doubles 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.

US Open mixed doubles 2025 order of play – Wednesday 20th August

All UK time.

Arthur Ashe Stadium

From midnight UK time

SF: Jessica Pegula/Jack Draper [1] vs Iga Swiatek/Casper Ruud [3]

SF: Danielle Collins/Christian Harrison vs Sara Errani/Andrea Vavassori

F: TBC v TBC

US Open mixed doubles 2025 schedule

All UK time.

Tuesday 19th August: Round 1 / Quarter-finals

Wednesday 20th August: Semi-finals / Final

