Bardha and Jed, Ashleigh and Billy, Sarover and Kal and Megan and Kieran have all had rocky moments throughout their time in and out of the pods. Will their bonds stand the test of time?

If you've already binged the first eight episodes, scroll on to find out when new instalments will be released, including the much-awaited reunion episode!

When are the next episodes of Love Is Blind UK season 2 out?

Bardha, Ashleigh and Sarover's mum. Netflix

Netflix is going for a staggered release, with the first four episodes released on the platform on 13th August.

The second set of episodes then dropped on 20th August, meaning episodes 9-10 are available to watch now!

Love Is Blind UK season 2 full release schedule

Love Is Blind UK season 2 will be released in three batches.

Episodes 1-4 - Wednesday 13th August (out now)

Episodes 5-8 - Wednesday 20th August (out now)

Episodes 9-10 - Wednesday 27th August (out now)

Reunion episode - Sunday 31st August

How many episodes of Love Is Blind UK season 2 are there?

Megan on her wedding day. Netflix

There are a total of 11 episodes of Love Is Blind UK season 2.

The reunion was recently announced, bumping up the total number of episodes from 10 to 11.

When is the Love Is Blind UK season 2 finale episode?

The final episode of Love Is Blind UK season 2 will be released on Netflix on Wednesday 27th August.

The episode tends to wrap up the weddings, and often features some of the most dramatic moments in the series!

When is the Love Is Blind UK season 2 reunion?

CONFIRMED: The Love Is Blind UK reunion will premiere on Netflix on Sunday 31st August at 9pm BST.

The episode promises shocking revelations, fiery confrontations and heartfelt moments as the cast reflect on their journeys inside and out of the pods.

