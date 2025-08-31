As fans wait with baited breath over the next few hours until the episode is released, exactly what time will it come out on Netflix, and what can we expect from the reunion?

When is the Love Is Blind UK season 2 reunion?

The Love Is Blind UK season 2 reunion will premiere on Netflix on at 9pm on Sunday 31st August.

The reunion promises shocking revelations, fiery confrontations and heartfelt moments as the cast reflect on their journeys inside and out of the pods.

What time is the Love Is Blind UK season 2 reunion?

The Love Is Blind UK season 2 reunion will be released on Netflix at 9pm BST.

Who will attend the Love Is Blind UK season 2 reunion?

Netflix has confirmed that all the couples from the pods will be returning for the reunion, along with some special guests.

Bardha and Jed, Megan and Kieran, Katisha and Javen, Sarover and Kal and Ashleigh and Billy will all make appearances.

In addition to those who got engaged, whether or not they made it down the aisle, there will be surprise appearances from members of the pod squad, long-awaited answers and special updates from season 1 cast members.

Demola, Aanu and Sophie will all make appearances as they did outside the pods later in the season.

Love Is Blind UK season 2 reunion trailer

Netflix has just released a trailer for the reunion, offering a first look at the fiery episode. You can watch the full trailer below.

