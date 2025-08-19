Doctor Who superfan Rylan rallies to "save" series amid uncertain future: "We can't not have it"
The presenter spoke for the Doctor Who fandom!
As Doctor Who's future remains uncertain, superfan Rylan has called for the show to be "saved", pointing out that it's a British institution.
The presenter, who appeared in the Doctor Who episode The Interstellar Song Contest earlier this year, hosted a panel at Edinburgh TV Festival with Russell Tovey, who's set to star in spin-off The War Between the Land and the Sea.
Ahead of asking Tovey about the show, Rylan declared: "There's one thing that we have got in common, that I'm obsessed with and a massive fan of - and that's Doctor Who.
"Save Doctor Who! Make sure it comes back, because it's a British institution. We can't not have Doctor Who. I've been the biggest fan of Doctor Who, personally, since the reboot back in [2005] with Christopher Eccleston, and I've loved every single episode."
Tovey went on to speak about his role in the spin-off, mentioning that climate change will play a big role in the show.
He went on to say: You can expect heart palpitations. You can expect love. Again, I keep going back to that. It's driven by love."
Tovey added of his character, Barclay: "This guy loves his life, loves his family, and will do anything to protect them. You're going to be moved and entertained with this."
Discussions are ongoing about the future of Doctor Who, with a decision yet to come from Disney about whether it will be commissioned for more seasons.
In a previous statement, the BBC refuted claims that the series had been "shelved".
Showrunner Davies has frequently said he doesn't yet know what that decision will be - although BBC Studios CEO Tom Fussell has previously reassured fans that the BBC remains "really committed" to the show.
The War Between the Land and the Sea will air on BBC One on BBC iPlayer.
Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.
For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Louise Griffin is the Sci-Fi & Fantasy Editor for Radio Times, covering everything from Doctor Who, Star Wars and Marvel to House of the Dragon and Good Omens. She previously worked at Metro as a Senior Entertainment Reporter and has a degree in English Literature.