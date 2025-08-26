Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 on TV: Schedule, TV coverage and live stream
Check out the full Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 TV schedule, including kick-off times, channel details and live stream information for the whole tournament.
The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is up and running with the opening slate of matches providing plenty of indicators as to who will advance through the rounds.
England are red-hot favourites to extend their dominance over world rugby and go all the way to another final, where they will hope to go one step further than last time.
The Red Roses' only defeat in their last 58 matches came against New Zealand in the 2021 World Cup final – played in 2022 due to COVID restrictions across the globe.
Their greatest challenge is likely to rise from Oceania, while fellow home nations Scotland and Wales must face one another during the Pool Stage.
Fans will be delighted to know every match of the tournament will be shown on free-to-air platforms, and we've got the round-up below.
Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 on TV
Every game will be shown live on BBC throughout the duration of the tour.
All 32 matches will be aired on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
Selected matches, mainly featuring the home nations, will also be broadcast on BBC One or BBC Two. Details highlighted in the schedule below.
Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 TV schedule
All UK time. All matches on BBC iPlayer, plus channels specified below.
Group stage
Saturday 30th August
- Pool B: Canada v Wales (12:00pm, Salford Community Stadium, Salford) BBC Two
- Pool B: Scotland v Fiji (2:45pm, Salford Community Stadium, Salford) BBC Two
- Pool A: England v Samoa (5:00pm, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton) BBC Two
- Pool A: USA v Australia (7:30pm, York Community Stadium, York)
Sunday 31st August
- Pool C: Ireland v Spain (12:00pm, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton) BBC Two
- Pool C: New Zealand v Japan (2:00pm, Sandy Park, Exeter)
- Pool D: Italy v South Africa (3:30pm, York Community Stadium, York)
- Pool D: France v Brazil (4:45pm, Sandy Park, Exeter)
Saturday 6th September
- Pool B: Canada v Scotland (12:00pm, Sandy Park, Exeter) BBC Two
- Pool A: USA v Samoa (1:30pm, York Community Stadium, York)
- Pool B: Wales v Fiji (2:45pm, Sandy Park, Exeter) BBC Two
- Pool A: England v Australia (5:00pm, Brighton and Hove Stadium, Brighton) BBC Two
Sunday 7th September
- Pool C: Japan v Spain (12:00pm, York Community Stadium, York)
- Pool D: Italy v Brazil (2:00pm, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton)
- Pool C: New Zealand v Ireland (2:45pm, Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium, Brighton) BBC Two
- Pool D: France v South Africa (4:45pm, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton)
Quarter-finals
Saturday 13th September
- QF1: Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D (1:00pm, Sandy Park, Exeter) BBC Two
- QF2: Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A (4:00pm, Ashton Gate, Bristol) BBC Two
Sunday 14th September
- QF3: Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C (1:00pm, Sandy Park, Exeter) BBC Two
- QF4: Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B (4:00pm, Ashton Gate, Bristol) BBC One
Semi-finals
Friday 19th September
- SF1: Winner QF1 v Winner QF2 (7:00pm, Ashton Gate, Bristol) BBC Two
Saturday 20th September
- SF2: Winner QF3 v Winner QF4 (3:30pm, Ashton Gate, Bristol) BBC One
Finals
Saturday 27th September
- Bronze Final: Runner-up SF1 v Runner-up SF2 (12:30pm, Twickenham Stadium, London) BBC Two
- Final: Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (4:00pm, Twickenham Stadium, London) BBC One
