The Red Roses' only defeat in their last 58 matches came against New Zealand in the 2021 World Cup final – played in 2022 due to COVID restrictions across the globe.

Their greatest challenge is likely to rise from Oceania, while fellow home nations Scotland and Wales must face one another during the Pool Stage.

Fans will be delighted to know every match of the tournament will be shown on free-to-air platforms, and we've got the round-up below.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV coverage details for the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025.

Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 on TV

Every game will be shown live on BBC throughout the duration of the tour.

All 32 matches will be aired on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

Selected matches, mainly featuring the home nations, will also be broadcast on BBC One or BBC Two. Details highlighted in the schedule below.

Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 TV schedule

All UK time. All matches on BBC iPlayer, plus channels specified below.

Group stage

Saturday 30th August

Pool B: Canada v Wales (12:00pm, Salford Community Stadium, Salford) BBC Two

Pool B: Scotland v Fiji (2:45pm, Salford Community Stadium, Salford) BBC Two

Pool A: England v Samoa (5:00pm, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton) BBC Two

Pool A: USA v Australia (7:30pm, York Community Stadium, York)

Sunday 31st August

Pool C: Ireland v Spain (12:00pm, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton) BBC Two

Pool C: New Zealand v Japan (2:00pm, Sandy Park, Exeter)

Pool D: Italy v South Africa (3:30pm, York Community Stadium, York)

Pool D: France v Brazil (4:45pm, Sandy Park, Exeter)

Saturday 6th September

Pool B: Canada v Scotland (12:00pm, Sandy Park, Exeter) BBC Two

Pool A: USA v Samoa (1:30pm, York Community Stadium, York)

Pool B: Wales v Fiji (2:45pm, Sandy Park, Exeter) BBC Two

Pool A: England v Australia (5:00pm, Brighton and Hove Stadium, Brighton) BBC Two

Sunday 7th September

Pool C: Japan v Spain (12:00pm, York Community Stadium, York)

Pool D: Italy v Brazil (2:00pm, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton)

Pool C: New Zealand v Ireland (2:45pm, Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium, Brighton) BBC Two

Pool D: France v South Africa (4:45pm, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton)

Quarter-finals

Saturday 13th September

QF1: Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D (1:00pm, Sandy Park, Exeter) BBC Two

QF2: Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A (4:00pm, Ashton Gate, Bristol) BBC Two

Sunday 14th September

QF3: Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C (1:00pm, Sandy Park, Exeter) BBC Two

QF4: Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B (4:00pm, Ashton Gate, Bristol) BBC One

Semi-finals

Friday 19th September

SF1: Winner QF1 v Winner QF2 (7:00pm, Ashton Gate, Bristol) BBC Two

Saturday 20th September

SF2: Winner QF3 v Winner QF4 (3:30pm, Ashton Gate, Bristol) BBC One

Finals

Saturday 27th September

Bronze Final: Runner-up SF1 v Runner-up SF2 (12:30pm, Twickenham Stadium, London) BBC Two

Final: Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (4:00pm, Twickenham Stadium, London) BBC One

