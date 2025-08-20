The pair will play estranged 'brothers' Ruben and Niall, who are unexpectedly reunited after years apart — a volatile encounter that sparks an eruption of violence and propels viewers back through their shared history.

First-look images from the series have now been released, with Half Man set to release in 2026 on BBC iPlayer, BBC One and BBC Scotland in the UK and Ireland, and on HBO Max in the US, Latin America and Europe.

Half Man. BBC/Mam Tor Productions/Anne Binckebanck

Spanning almost 40 years, from the 1980s to the present day, the series also features Mitchell Robertson (Mayflies) and Stuart Campbell (SAS Rogue Heroes) as younger versions of Niall and Ruben.

Charlie De Melo (Coronation Street), Neve McIntosh (Doctor Who), Amy Manson (The Nevers) and Stuart McQuarrie (The Rig) will also form part of the ensemble cast.

Half Man. BBC/Mam Tor Productions/Anne Binckebanck

The official synopsis for the series reads: "Half Man explores the highs and lows of Ruben and Niall’s relationship, from meeting them as troubled teenagers to witnessing their falling out as adults – with all the good, bad, terrible, funny, angry, and challenging moments along the way.

"The series will capture the wild energy of a changing city – a changing world, even – and plumb the depths of what it means to be a man."

Half Man is directed by Alexandra Brodski (Rivals) and Eshref Reybrouck (Cheyenne & Lola).

Gadd previously told Radio Times that his follow-up to Baby Reindeer will pick up thematically where the Netflix series left off, in the mire of troubled human relationships.

"There’s a lot of themes like isolation and loneliness and shared trauma and generational trauma in Baby Reindeer," he said. "It’s similar with Half Man – it borrows from a world of broken people."

Though it's filmed and based in Scotland, Gadd insisted that his new project is "not a comment on the country", adding, "It’s not really trying to say anything about Scotland, but I would still say Half Man is a very Scottish piece of work."

