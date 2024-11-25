Baby Reindeer's Richard Gadd confirmed to star in explosive new BBC drama with Jamie Bell
Gadd created and stars in the series.
Richard Gadd's new series is coming to the BBC, with the Baby Reindeer star also set to feature alongside Jamie Bell.
Titled Half Man, the six-part series follows estranged brothers Niall (Bell) and Ruben (Gadd).
When Ruben shows up unexpectedly at Niall's wedding, it leads to an explosion of violence that catapults us back through their lives.
The synopsis continues: "Spanning almost 40 years from the 1980s to the present day, this ambitious series will cover the highs and lows of the brothers' relationship, from them meeting as teenagers to their falling-out as adults – with all the good, bad, terrible, funny, angry, and challenging moments along the way."
The show promises to capture "the wild energy of a changing city", as well as attempting to "get to the bottom of the difficult question... What does it mean to be a man?"
The show's creator and star Gadd said of the announcement: "I am delighted to confirm I will be playing Ruben in the newly crowned Half Man for the BBC/HBO alongside the incomparable Jamie Bell.
"When I wrote the show, I did it with him in mind, never thinking for a second we would manage to land him.
"So I could not be happier for everything that has come to pass in getting him on board. He is one of the greatest actors of his generation, and I am so looking forward to seeing what he does with the role.
"Thanks to all the staff at the BBC, HBO, and Mam Tor Productions for making it all happen. I cannot wait to work with you all in the months ahead."
Read more:
- Call the Midwife officially wraps season 14 filming with behind-the-scenes picture
- The Agency's Katherine Waterston: 'For all the macho appeal, James Bond fans sit through a lot of romance'
Meanwhile, Bell added: "I'm so excited to join this incredible creative team. Richard has once again crafted something poignant and singular. I'm honoured to have been asked to bring this to life with him."
The series is slated to air in 2026 on BBC One, Scotland and iPlayer in the UK, and on HBO in the USA.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Half Man will air in 2026.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Entertainment and Factual Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.