When Ruben shows up unexpectedly at Niall's wedding, it leads to an explosion of violence that catapults us back through their lives.

The synopsis continues: "Spanning almost 40 years from the 1980s to the present day, this ambitious series will cover the highs and lows of the brothers' relationship, from them meeting as teenagers to their falling-out as adults – with all the good, bad, terrible, funny, angry, and challenging moments along the way."

The show promises to capture "the wild energy of a changing city", as well as attempting to "get to the bottom of the difficult question... What does it mean to be a man?"

The show's creator and star Gadd said of the announcement: "I am delighted to confirm I will be playing Ruben in the newly crowned Half Man for the BBC/HBO alongside the incomparable Jamie Bell.

"When I wrote the show, I did it with him in mind, never thinking for a second we would manage to land him.

"So I could not be happier for everything that has come to pass in getting him on board. He is one of the greatest actors of his generation, and I am so looking forward to seeing what he does with the role.

"Thanks to all the staff at the BBC, HBO, and Mam Tor Productions for making it all happen. I cannot wait to work with you all in the months ahead."

Meanwhile, Bell added: "I'm so excited to join this incredible creative team. Richard has once again crafted something poignant and singular. I'm honoured to have been asked to bring this to life with him."

The series is slated to air in 2026 on BBC One, Scotland and iPlayer in the UK, and on HBO in the USA.

Half Man will air in 2026.

