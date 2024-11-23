"We have just received this traditional 'end slate' clapperboard shot from the set of Call the midwife, where the very final scene of Series 14 has just been filmed!!! This year it was the turn of Stephen McGann (Dr Turner) and Natalie Quarry (Nurse Clifford) to bring the filming to a close with a VERY emotional story ...

"We CAN'T WAIT to show you what we've been working on. Now the countdown begins to...THE CHRISTMAS SPECIAL!! Over the next few weeks we'll be bringing you all the festive insights, chat and behind scenes exclusives as we approach the return of our drama. So stay tuned... the midwives are on their way!!"

Quarry was one of the recent cast additions that joined the beloved drama earlier this year in season 13 as new character Rosalind. Quarry told Radio Times magazine at the time that her character is "honest, loyal, open and kind, emotionally invested in other people – perhaps too much".

As for whether or not Rosalind will be caught up in the teased "very emotional story", we'll just have to wait and see. We do know, though, that the official Call the Midwife account previously teased more about some of the tear-jerking scenes that are set to unfold in the season finale.

Last week, a behind-the-scenes picture (below) showed Zephryn Taitte (who plays Cyril) in the midst of an "important scene", which could very well make viewers emotional. As for the details about this upcoming plotline, we'll just have to wait and see.

Of course, Cyril has recently had to get used to living life in London without wife Lucille (Leonie Elliott), who moved back to Jamaica after experiencing some mental health issues.

With filming on season 14 having now wrapped, we can anticipate new episodes in the near future, as well as the anticipated two-parter Christmas 2024 special.

Speaking about the upcoming Christmas special, executive producer Dame Pippa Harris added: "For the first time, viewers can luxuriate in a two-part festive treat this Christmas. Heidi has created a spellbinding special which I know will delight our loyal fans."

Call the Midwife returns to BBC One and iPlayer this Christmas.

