Sharing the rumour with a group of local mothers inadvertently unleashes "a wave of paranoia and suspicion", as per the synopsis, with the trailer (available above) seeing the once-supportive group turn on each other as they scramble for the truth.

The synopsis concludes: "As whispers grow louder and tensions rise, Joanna is swept into a dangerous spiral of secrets and blame. With trust eroding and fear spreading like wildfire, she begins to question not only the town's past but her own instincts."

The Rumour will premiere on 5 in the autumn (a precise premiere date is still to be confirmed). Keep an eye out for exclusive interviews with Shenton and her co-star Emily Atack in Radio Times and on RadioTimes.com in the near future.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The principal cast of The Rumour includes Joanne Whalley (Wolf Hall), Emily Atack (Rivals), Samuel Anderson (Amandaland), Ellie Haddington (Enola Holmes), Lucy Speed (Unforgotten), Liza Sadovy (A Real Pain) and Carryl Thomas (Silo).

The trailer for the "enthralling" series sees Joanna's group come together to compile a list of suspects and "warn people", but their good intentions quickly devolve into careless finger-pointing with the potential to destroy lives and reputations.

Towards the end, Haddington's character grimly informs Joanna that she has "no idea" of the damage she's done, while Joanna laments that she's "new to how quickly things spread in a small town".

The Rumour is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Lesley Kara, which has been adapted for the screen by Giula Sandler (who previously penned 5's The House Across the Street, starring Shirley Henderson).

The Rumour is coming this autumn to 5.

Add The Rumour to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.