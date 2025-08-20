Alongside Mitchell, other comedians who featured in the show included Alan Davies, Kerry Godliman, Ed Gamble, Jessica Hynes and Judi Love.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival 2025, Hilary Rosen, director of commissioning at UKTV, explained that the series would not be returning.

"It is not currently returning, and we have announced that," confirmed Rosen. "Would we look at that show again in the future? Maybe. Not currently. [David] loved doing it. We loved working with him.

"We definitely would be interested in other ideas with David Mitchell – we have a fantastic relationship with him."

David Mitchell will return as John 'Ludwig' Taylor in Ludwig. BBC / Big Talk Studios

After calling him a "stunning" talent, Rosen was keen on "fresh new interesting ideas" with Mitchell, but noted that he was "pretty busy" and a "difficult man to get a lunch appointment with".

Speaking about the Taskmaster comparisons to the show back in 2021, Mitchell told RadioTimes.com: "Greg Davies is a very funny man but I don’t think he was my inspiration as a judge, because I couldn't do that.

"He’s very funny being the strong, fearless, arbitrary authority figure and that's just not my persona. I pretty much tried to take my role as chairman on The Unbelievable Truth on Radio 4 as my starting point; a slightly befuddled, irascible and indecisive leader rather than the guillotine slice of Greg Davies on Taskmaster."

Of course, Mitchell's prolific career continues in earnest, with fans delighted to learn his crime series Ludwig was renewed by the BBC for a second season late last year.

Add any show to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.