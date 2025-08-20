Among those tipped to challenge the Dane are Matt Fitzpatrick and Aaron Rai, who will be teeing up after dropping down the PGA Tour rankings to narrowly miss out on a place at the Tour Championship.

There are Ryder Cup consequences as well as Rasmus Nørgaard, brother of the reigning champion, can clinch the automatic sixth spot on Team Europe team with a strong display.

The British Masters, which offers up £3.5 million in total prize money, marks the start of the Back 9 – the second phase of the Race to Dubai and the DP World Tour play-offs.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the British Masters 2025.

How to watch the British Masters 2025 on TV and live stream

You can watch the British Masters 2025 live on Sky Sports from Thursday 21st August 2025 until the final round on Sunday 24th August 2025.

Coverage of play begins at around 12pm UK time on all four days. The full schedule can be found below.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

British Masters 2025 schedule

All UK time. Live on Sky Sports+, Sky Sports Golf and NOW

Thursday 21st August

Friday 22nd August

Saturday 23rd August

Coverage from 12:30pm on Sky Sports Golf and from 3pm on Sky Sports Main Event

Sunday 24th August

Coverage from 12pm on Sky Sports Golf

