The Inheritance is heading to Channel 4 – and we now know exactly when to expect the premiere.

The 12-episode game show, which was announced earlier this year, promises to be "a camp, cut-throat game of wit, willpower, persuasion and betrayal", and will kick off on Channel 4 at 9pm on Sunday 31st August, with the next two episodes airing on consecutive nights.

Three episodes will then be released each week.

With many parallels to The Traitors, the new series will follow 13 strangers as they are summoned to a grand stately home and tasked with competing for part of the fortune left in the will of The Deceased, a role played by Elizabeth Hurley.

"But winning the money won’t be easy," the official plot synopsis reads. "The Deceased had a wicked sense of humour and has designed a mischievous game to ensure only the best players can get their hands on her inheritance."

It continues: "The lucky 13 must work as a team to complete The Deceased’s final requests, a series of devilishly difficult assignments that will demand they are clever, collaborative and cunning."

Elizabeth Hurley wearing a golden dress and sat upright in a white coffin, with Rob Rinder stood next to her in an all black suit.
Rob Rinder and Elizabeth Hurley. Channel 4

Brought to us by Studio Lambert, the team behind The Traitors UK, it’s hardly surprising that there’s a key twist: only one player can claim the money gained in each request, meaning it’s up to one of them to persuade the others that they alone deserve the money they earnt together.

Joining Hurley will be lawyer and TV personality Robert Rinder, who'll be taking on the role of The Deceased's Executor and trusted legal counsel.

The Inheritance comes to Channel 4 on Sunday 31st August at 9pm.

