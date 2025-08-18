Featuring ladies who are no stranger to the Housewives franchise and some new faces to the reality TV world, fans are in for an exciting series of life, legacy and loyalty.

So, who are the glamorous ladies leading The Real Housewives of London? Scroll on to find out!

The Real Housewives of London cast

Juliet Angus

Amanda Cronin

Karen Loderick-Peace

Juliet Mayhew

Panthea Parker

Nessie Welschinger

Read on to learn more about the ladies helming the London series.

Juliet Angus

Juliet Angus. Hayu

Instagram: @juliet

Chicago native Juliet Angus will be a familiar face to many having previously starred in Ladies of London, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Caroline Stanbury and Marissa Hermer.

Now a resident of West London, Juliet is a social media influencer, global brand partner, stylist and former fashion publicist - there's nothing she can't do!

Having carved out a reputation as a tastemaker on both sides of the pond, Juliet is joining the Real Housewives franchise with a splash.

Amanda Cronin

Amanda Cronin. Hayu

Instagram: @amandacarolinecronin

Amanda Cronin is a former model turned entrepreneur, and is the founder of Amanda Caroline Beauty skincare and runs The Secret Door, an aesthetics and wellness clinic in Belgravia.

Amanda has cemented herself as a fixture on London's elite social scene, along with close ties to Meredith Marks (The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City) and Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City).

Karen Loderick-Peace

Karen Loderick-Peace. Hayu

Instagram: @karenloderickpeace

Karen Loderick-Peace moved from Jamaica to the UK in her 20s, where she met her husband Jeremy Peace, the former owner of West Bromwich Albion FC.

Together, the couple share three children together and own five luxurious properties across London, Jersey and Barbados.

For those immersed in the Housewives franchise, Karen will be a familiar face, having been a former cast member on The Real Housewives of Jersey. She is currently preparing to launch her own fashion label, reflecting her passion for style and design.

Juliet Mayhew

Juliet Mayhew. Hayu

Instagram: @juicymayhew

Australian native and former Miss Galaxy Universe, Juliet moved to the UK when she was 12 years old. Nowadays, she lives in one of Chelsea's most desirable neighbourhoods and is married to 'Tiggy', whom she has two children with.

She caters to some of the world's most elite clients through her successful event planning company. Along with Juliet Angus, Mayhew also knows Caroline Stanbury (The Real Housewives of Dubai).

Panthea Parker

Panthea Parker. Hayu

Instagram: @thepantheaparker

Panthea moved from Iran to England when she was four years old. She now lives in North London with her husband Ed and their three children. She also has an adult son from her first marriage.

Panthea has embraced a life of glamour, and has been a fixture at Annabel's partying with A-listers.

Nessie Welschinger

Nessie Welschinger. Hayu

Instagram: @nessiewelschinger

Nessie Welschinger shares her Chelsea family home with her husband Remy and their three children.

A former Head of Global & International Equity FMAs at Schroders, Nessie now runs the hugely popular Chelsea Cake Company, having created a cake for Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday.

She also took part in Bake Off: The Professionals, cementing herself in the world of patisserie.

The Real Housewives of London will stream weekly from 18th August only on Hayu.

Add The Real Housewives of London to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

