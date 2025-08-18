Made up of Juliet Angus, Amanda Cronin, Karen Loderick-Peace, Juliet Mayhew, Panthea Parker and Nessie Welschinger, Hayu has teased that with big personalities and deep histories comes no shortage of drama.

However, not all of the ladies are strangers to the world of reality TV, with one already immersed in the Housewives franchise.

But while they're all new to this Hayu original, would they return again if a second season was on the cards? Well, it's a no-brainer, really.

When the question was put to the ladies by RadioTimes.com, they all agreed in unison, with Mayhew saying she'd "commit to 10 years".

The Real Housewives of London. Hayu

"It [was] a big decision to make," Welschinger said as she shed light on joining the series. "It's something that we can start our families with and you don't go in blindly. When the Housewives call you, it's huge, and it's really not that difficult of a decision to make."

Panthea Parker told RadioTimes.com: "Whether you wanted it or not, you know that if you didn't do it, it would be a regret."

And while it's easy to tar every reality series with the same brush, the ladies would urge you not to believe that this series is scripted, with Loderick-Peace explaining: "You're living in your authentic reality. All the emotions that came with everyday life... After five seconds you forget the cameras, you forget that you're mic'd up."

But the series hasn't come without its drama, with Cronin already the centre of testy moments in a clip that has since gone viral of her telling one of the other ladies to "go back to Paddington".

It's obvious there is drama throughout the show, but the ladies were sure to keep things shtum to not spoil any of the storylines ahead.

Loderick-Peace told RadioTimes.com: "We show different dynamics of our lives, we show friendship, we show husbands, children. So it's a bit of everything that people can relate to.

"So that's why I think the Housewives franchise sets [itself] apart from other reality TV shows, because you see a bit of everything. The glamour, family life, the friendship, relationships."

