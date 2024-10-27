The series will be the first Hayu original series and will be produced by Monkey, the very same company behind hit E4 show Made in Chelsea.

The search is currently under way for the ladies who will helm the series but if the other shows in the franchise are anything to go by, the pressure is certainly on to find an entertaining cast.

It's not the first time London-based wealthy wives have been at the centre of a reality series as Bravo fans will remember Ladies of London, which premiered back in 2014 but came to an end after three seasons in 2017.

Already, social media has been set alight with speculation about who could be joining the cast for The Real Housewives of London, with many hoping that it's not simply the same kind of line-up as Made in Chelsea.

One user took to X to voice their excitement over the news, saying: "The tea and crumpets will flow like fine champagne, the shade will be thicker than the fog on the Thames! Posh accents, fierce fashion, THIS is the high-society chaos we’ve been craving! British backstabbing will leave us gagging!"

Fan theories about who could be appearing have continued to swirl this morning with some X users speculating about former Made in Chelsea star Sophie Habboo, influencer Lydia Millen, Love Island alum Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and previous Ladies of London star Caroline Stanbury, who is now appearing in The Real Housewives of Dubai.

Read more:

On the announcement of the show, Hendrik McDermott, managing director of Hayu and EMEA Networks and international direct-to-consumer at NBCUniversal, said: "Tonight’s announcement of The Real Housewives of London is Hayu’s first ever commission of an original series and yet another key milestone in the growth story of our all-reality streaming service.

“It makes sense that such an iconic location in the UK – a core Hayu market – would feature into our strategy to further amplify our offering with original content that super-serves loyal fans. We look forward to being the exclusive home of this latest instalment in the wildly popular The Real Housewives franchise.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Real Housewives franchise has some iconic US-based spin-offs including New York, Beverly Hills, Atlanta, Potomac and Salt Lake City, but has only ever produced one England-based show, The Real Housewives of Cheshire, which has gone on for a whopping 17 seasons.

Monkey also produces The Real Housewives of Cheshire so we'll have to wait and see if The Real Housewives of London is the same tonally or more like its dramatic US-based counterparts.

The Real Housewives of London will be available to stream exclusively on Hayu in 2025.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.