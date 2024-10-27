The two-part series features stories from those currently on the brink of homelessness or those who have lived experience of the issue, alongside some life-changing solutions that the prince is hoping can be put to use with Homewards.

When asked in the documentary how he'd respond to those who may question if he is "the right person" to lead the project, Prince William said: "Everyone having a right to a safe and stable home benefits us all. I come with no other agenda than desperately trying to help people who are in need, and I see that as part of my role.

"Why else would I be here if I'm not using this role properly to influence and help people where I can? And I like a big challenge. I do like that, but I can't do it my own."

In the documentary, former England footballer Fara Williams, Fire Chief Dr Sabrina Cohen-Hatton and TV presenter Gail Porter are amongst those supporting Homewards and share their own experiences of homelessness as they speak to people up and down the country about how it has affected them.

It's through the work of Princess Diana that William was inspired to take on this ambitious five-year project, something he opens up about in the documentary.

The prince explained that he had "taken some inspiration and guidance from what [his] mother did, particularly with homelessness" as he questioned what he could "bring" to his role and how he could utilise his platform.

"I think it's really important that we can try and change and tackle the narrative around homelessness," he says.

"People live with it, we see it every day in our lives, that's something I want to challenge."

Prince William: We Can End Homelessness will air on ITV1 and ITVX from Wednesday 30th October.

