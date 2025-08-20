Appearing on The One Show this week alongside her Life of Chuck co-stars Mark Hamill and Tom Hiddleston, Gillan was asked whether she’d ever make a reappearance in the Whoniverse.

"If they'll have me, absolutely," Gillan responded. "But with Matt Smith and Arthur Darvill – it has to be with them."

Darvill starred as Rory Williams alongside Smith’s Eleventh Doctor and Gillan’s Pond, with the trio staying until season 7.

Joining them on the sofa ahead of her new drama Hostage was Suranne Jones, whose role in Doctor Who was also mentioned by Gillan.

Suranne Jones and Matt Smith in Doctor Who. BBC

Jones starred in 2011 episode The Doctor's Wife, appearing as Idris, a young woman who housed the consciousness of the TARDIS.

"And Suranne, you could reprise your role as the TARDIS," Gillan said. "We're sitting next to the TARDIS right now!"

Gillan previously revealed that all hope is not lost for a possible return to the show for Amy Pond, telling RadioTimes.com back in 2023: "It's cool to see that people are still intrigued by Amy Pond and whether she could return."

She added: "Maybe, maybe not – I don't know!"

An adaptation of Stephen King’s novella of the same name, The Life of Chuck charts the story of a man’s life in reverse across three acts.

Hiddleston stars in the lead role of Chuck, while Hamill and Gillan appear in supporting roles.

