The 25-year-old striker missed Newcastle's pre-season trip to Celtic and tour of Asia amid speculation over his future. The strongest contenders for Isak's signature, Liverpool, made their move on 1st August with a £110 million bid that was swiftly rejected.

Since then, Isak has trained alone while Newcastle have sought a replacement. However, efforts to sign Benjamin Šeško ended as the Czech giant landed at Manchester United, while attempts to lure Yoane Wissa have stalled.

Alexander Isak: Will he? Or won't he? Getty Image

Following several days of apparent ceasefire, Isak broke his public silence for the first time with an explosive statement via Instagram on 19th August after skipping the glitzy PFA Team of the Year awards bash.

Isak's statement said: "I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken. That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn't reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

"The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

"When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue. That's where things are for me right now - and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself."

Newcastle promptly responded with a statement of their own, saying: "As explained to Alex and his representatives, we must always take into consideration the best interests of Newcastle United, the team and our supporters in all decisions, and we have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired. We do not foresee those conditions being met."

Now it's time for the all important question...

Will Alexander Isak sign for Liverpool during this summer transfer window?

This transfer story isn't over yet. Time is running out, but there's still plenty of time for all parties to emerge victorious.

While Newcastle have maintained their adamance that Isak would not be sold this summer at any cost to this point, the tone appears to have shifted with their most recent statement – and their actions have also suggested an openness to selling.

The Magpies needed another striker regardless of Isak's status due to Callum Wilson leaving the club as a free agent, but the calibre of the transfer targets – Hugo Ekitike, Benjamin Šeško, João Pedro, Liam Delap, Yoane Wissa – and their respective fees are not those of a back-up striker.

"We do not foresee those conditions being met" clearly implies conditions that could be met, indicating a deal could still go through before the deadline.

Their reported valuation is closer to £150m – potentially the third-highest transfer fee in world football history – while Liverpool are reportedly readying a £130m bid that could test Newcastle's resolve.

Should a deal go through, Isak would have his wishes granted, Liverpool would bag one of the world's best strikers, and Newcastle would instantly cure the bulk of their PSR woes, enabling them to unlock precious breathing space to spend across the board.

Remember, the Saudi-backed club don't need cash, they need wriggle room to spend it.

That said, pride is a clear factor. Newcastle, desperate to establish their place among the elite teams in English football, will not want to project an image of weakness to the world. They will feel they can't be seen to cave in to Isak or Liverpool, even if the price is high for a player who could remain AWOL indefinitely.

To that end, Newcastle have kept the door open for Isak to return to the fold when he is ready, but it would take an almighty slice of forgiveness from the fan base to welcome him back into the fold. He has torched bridges, but they remain standing.

Will Isak sign for Liverpool? Our sense is that a deal will eventually be struck. Nobody wins if Isak doesn't get his move. But anything could happen between now and 1st September.

