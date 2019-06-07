This is a change in tune for the star, who had previously aired skepticism about a reunion.

Similarly, many of Aniston's co-stars have said that they don't think it's a good idea. Matt LeBlanc told an Australian radio show last year that "it's better for people to just leave it," and Matthew Perry said he has nightmares about a potential reunion flopping.

"I have this nightmare that we do Friends again and nobody cares," he told Variety in 2017. "We do a whole series, we come back, and nobody cares about it."

As a fan, it's difficult not to hold some skepticism about what a reunion would look like, and whether it could ever do anything other than disappoint its die-hard fanbase.

We know, having seen Will and Grace return after 11-years off-air and Kelsey Grammer planning for a Frasier revival, that anything is possible. But should a Friends reunion happen? Really?