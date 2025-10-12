Lewis Cope and Katya Jones topped the leaderboard with an impressive score of 37 for their Paso Doble to The Plaza of Execution from The Mask of Zorro.

The top three was rounded out by Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin, who were awarded 35 for their American Smooth to Sixteen Going on Seventeen from The Sound of Music.

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Karen Hauer’s Salsa to I Always Wanted a Brother from Mufasa: The Lion King earned them a respectable 32.

But it was a different story at the bottom of the leaderboard, with Ross King and Jowita Przystał’s Paso Doble to the theme from Thunderbirds Are Go earning just 19, despite encouraging remarks from the judges.

They were joined in the dance-off by Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon, who were ninth on the leaderboard with a score of 26 for their Foxtrot to The Way You Look Tonight from the movie Swing Time.

After a hard-fought battle, it was Ross King who was eliminated, with Craig, Motsi, and Anton all choosing to save Balvinder. Head judge Shirley also revealed that she would have saved Balvinder if her casting vote had been needed.

Speaking about his time on the show, a tearful Ross said: "I have loved every single minute of it. I would like to say thank you to everyone who has supported us, all the people who voted – they've been amazing.

"I want to thank everyone here in this room, backstage, the judges, the crew – every single person here has made me so, so welcome.

Ross then took a moment to thank his partner for all her support, describing her as "absolutely everything. She's been a mentor, teacher, carer. I could not have wished for a better partner, and I could not have wished to be on a better show. Thank you, judges, for all your remarks."

And Jowita was equally gushing about Ross: "Thank you so much for all of your work, for everything you have done during rehearsals. We laugh a lot – but we also cried! Thank you so much, and I hope I’m going to be a little part of your life forever."

The remaining thirteen couples will return to the dancefloor next week.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 18 October at 6:30pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

