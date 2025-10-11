But in the aftermath of George's performance, all eyes were actually on judges Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood, as they had a heated disagreement over the routine.

Guest judge and mentor of the week Cynthia Erivo beamed about George and Alexis, saying: "I am so proud of you, I believed you as the characters. Well done."

Similarly, Shirley told the YouTuber: "You have come out of your shell. You were flying like an angel, it was unbelievable. The kids at home are going to be going wild, we were going wild."

While Anton Du Beke did say that George appeared “reserved” at the start, he did admit that he "grew into it."

However, the disagreements came when it was time for Craig to deliver his opinions, saying: "Anton is right, it needed to be sharper. Shirley, I don’t agree with you, I think it was out of sync. Shirley, you are wrong! K-Pop should be like a machine, should look like one person dancing, it wasn’t like that."

He did admit that it was “a very difficult dance" and that the pair "were set an enormous challenge”, but Shirley said that on their side of the desk it may have looked one way, but at her end it looked "amazing".

When it came to her turn, Motsi Mabuse admitted to feeling "like the child in between mommy and daddy having a fight" and we're sure audience members, viewers and the dancers could all agree.

However, the brief intense interaction didn't dim the light of the performance. While Craig did give the routine a 6, Motsi awarded it an 8, Shirley a 9 and Anton an 8.

It was a routine that George wasn't entirely familiar with, nor was it a song that was in his personal remit. Speaking on his Useless Hotline podcast, he previously said of his performance song: "It's just crazy, you know... I get the producers' vibe with this. Get internet man to do the thing that's, like, broken all records on the internet."

He added: "I know as much as you right now, I know as much as you. I know that it's K-pop and it's to Soda Pop."

Well, it turns out that he didn't need to be the most familiar with the hit Netflix series to nail his routine — or rile up the judges.

