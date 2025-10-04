Last week, the pair impressed the judges and scored 23 points and this Saturday night was not different.

"I know somebody who would've loved your heel turn," he began. "[The] dearly departed Len Goodman would've loved that heel turn. You've been working on the heel turn for hours in the day and you've pulled it off beautifully, well done."

And the praise didn't stop there, with Craig Revel Horwood noting that Vicky's performance was that of a musical theatre performer while Shirley Ballas said Vicky could very well make it to the final.

Things became emotional for Vicky as she reflected on the comments from the judges.

"I haven't really done an awful lot of stuff to make the North proud, especially at the start of my career, so it feels really nice to turn a corner on Strictly," she told Claudia Winkleman before the scores were revealed.

With four sixes, Vicky scored 24 points, with the TV personality over the moon with the judge's points.

Tonight is more important than ever for Vicky and the other celebrities, as tonight the public are allowed to vote for the first time in the competition.

And it'll all come down to the dance-off before the judges decide who will be staying one more week in the competition and whose time is up. As revealed in last week's show, the head judge power of the deciding vote will no longer be down to just Shirley, as all judges will be given the decision to give the casting vote - only if they cannot decide unanimously.

Only time will tell if Vicky's time in the competition will be as long as Shirley envisions...

