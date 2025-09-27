Each week the deciding judge will rotate, with the first casting vote to be announced at the end of next week's Saturday night show.

The news was revealed at the very end of tonight's Strictly Come Dancing episode, as Shirley Ballas said: "For seven years I've been responsible for one gruelling decision, which hasn't always been easy. But that's about to change. It's time that power was shared by a different judge each week."

As the celebrities reacted to news, Vicky Pattison noted: "This changes everything," while Harry Aikines-Aryeetey added: "It's fair to say I'm going to do everything I can do to not be in that dance off."

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas & Anton Du Beke. BBC/Ray Burmiston

This isn't the first change to voting on this year's show either, with the BBC announcing it had scrapped premium-rate voting.

The BBC said that "this is now an outdated system and also expensive to run", with the Eurovision Song Contest the last major BBC show to offer televoting.

From now one, the public will be able to cast their votes solely online, which you learn more about in this handy voting guide.

But those eager to vote will have to wait until next week, as no celebrity will be leaving the competition in the first week.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One and iPlayer.

