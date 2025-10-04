Amidst boos from the audiences, she urged them to hold on as she continued to deliver advice for the dancing duo.

She continued: "If you never worked on power another day in your life, then do yourself a favour, your gifted in it. You can jump, you can split, you can tick all those boxes but then when you get hold of your lady there's something like a long neck, there is something like posture.

"I'm not saying it has to be perfect when you create a line you can have the most ugly line and it can still look beautiful. So for you [Katya] when he talks about refinement, that's what he means.

"He means about the swan-like neck. I get your power, I love everything about your power, I think you're destined for greatness in this competition but for me, I don't see the crash, bang, wallop that everybody else sees."

Katya Jones and Lewis Cope. BBC/Guy Levy

Upon Ballas's comments, one user wrote on X: "Shirley speaking facts about the music choices", while another added: "Lewis was great, he's an actor and can dance."

Despite the criticism, Lewis and Katya scored a respectable 27 points, just one less than their score from last weekend.

Due to the rolled over scores, Lewis and Katya sit at the top of the week two leaderboard with 55 points - but will they be safe from the dance-off?

Tonight, the Strictly vote will finally be open to the public and it'll be for them to decide who from the 2025 cast will remain in the competition for another week.

