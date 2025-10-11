And it all amounted to a show-stopping performance, with Ellie and Vito embodying Barbie and Ken in true style throughout their performance.

Ellie Goldstein in Strictly Come Dancing. BBC

Judge Motsi Mabuse said that Ellie is the most improved contestant, and the judges all agreed, gushing over how much the influencer has come along in her short time in the competition. But the viewers at home didn't hold back in beaming about the routine, taking to X to express their excitement.

One user wrote, "Ellie just changed my life," while another said, "Ellie gave that some welly! So much fun and passion. A super performance, even if it did lack in technique."

Similarly, a Strictly fan said, "Ellie’s dance was what Movie Week is all about; she definitely brought the vibes! Loved that."

The praise is in plentiful supply for Ellie, with one user writing, "Ellie just makes my heart burst—so happy for her."

Another said, "Ellie & Vito have the dance of the night for me. That was an incredible Samba!"

Another user added, "You can’t NOT be impressed by Ellie; she put so much effort into that dance routine, with lots of moves to remember—well done, Ellie!!"

After her performance, judge Anton Du Beke told Ellie, "You are sensational." Ellie and Vito ended up bagging a score of 27, with 7s from Anton, Shirley, and Motsi, while Craig delivered a 6. Nonetheless, Ellie was happy with the score and, all being well in tomorrow's results show, will continue to wow audiences with more fun performances.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One and iPlayer.

Add Strictly Come Dancing to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.