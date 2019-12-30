Netflix December 2019 new releases – new movies, TV shows and originals
December sees the long-awaited debut of fantasy series The Witcher and new films from Michael Bay and Noah Baumbach
Ever since Game of Thrones drew to a close earlier in 2019, there’s been a lot of discussion as to what will be the next major fantasy drama – and Netflix hopes the answer to that question is The Witcher, which kicks off this month.
Marriage Story, the second Netflix film from acclaimed writer/director Noah Baumbach also debuts on the platform in December, as does Michael Bay blockbuster 6 Underground and The Two Popes, which stars Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce.
This month also sees the second series of successful original shows You and Lost in Space and a slew of new Christmas content – including the third film in The Christmas Prince saga and a festive special with Jack Whitehall and his father.
Here’s the full list…
Sunday 1st December
10,000 BC An epic action-adventure film charting a prehistoric tribe of mammoth hunters. Watch on Netflix
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish A singing hopeful finds her route to success blocked by her stepmother and two wicked stepsisters. Watch on Netflix
A Private War Rosamund Pike stars as American war journalist Marie Colvin in this biopic from Oscar-nominated documentary film-maker Matthew Heineman. Watch on Netflix
Bloodsport Jean-Claude Van Damme stars in this American martial arts film. Watch on Netflix
Dead Kids A socially awkward teen and a group of misfits plan to abduct an arrogant rich kid. Watch on Netflix
Going the Distance A young couple try to keep their long-distance relationship alive. Watch on Netflix
High-End Yaariyan Indian film about three friends who live abroad. Watch on Netflix
The Hole in the Ground Supernatural horror film about a young woman who suspects her son's disturbing behaviour is linked to a mysterious sinkhole. Watch on Netflix
Jindua An Indian man marries a Canadian woman to gain citizenship and falls in love with the girl next door. Watch on Netflix
Knightfall season 2 The historical drama series returns. Watch on Netflix
Mahi NRI A young man arrives in Birmingham hoping to start a new life. Watch on Netflix
Mid90s Jonah Hill makes his directorial debut with this coming-of-age skater film. Watch on Netflix
Morphle season 1 Animated cartoon for kids. Watch on Netflix
Sonic X season 3 Anime series based on the Sonic the Hedgehog video games. Watch on Netflix
Monday 2nd December
Team Kaylie part two Second part of the first series of original kids show about young billionaire celebrity. Watch on Netflix
Tuesday 3rd December
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah The popular stand-up delivers laughs in her second Netflix special, this time exploring her Jewish roots. Watch on Netflix
The First Temptation of Christ Brazilian comedy about Jesus’s 30th birthday. Watch on Netflix
Wednesday 4th December
Magic for Humans season two Magician Justin Willman returns with more tricks. Watch on Netflix
The Road to Love season one A woman from a macho truck family is kicked out her home. Watch on Netflix
Thursday 5th December
A Christmas Prince: the Royal Baby The third instalment in the Netflix original Christmas tale sees Aldovia welcome a new arrival. Watch on Netflix
Home for Christmas A perpetually single young woman searches for love in December. Watch on Netflix
V Wars season one Vampires meet zombies (sort of) in this post-apocalyptic offering based a comic series by multiple Bram Stoker award-winning authors Jonathan Maberry and Alan Robinson. Watch on Netflix
Friday 6th December
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show season one Absurd sketch comedy series from the first all-black Upright Citizens Brigade Troupe. Watch on Netflix
The Chosen One season 2 Second run of Brazilian thriller series that focuses on three young doctors who clash with a local faith healer. Watch on Netflix
The Confession Killer True crime documentary series examining the case of Henry Lee Lucas, an American who confessed to hundreds of unsolved murders. Watch on Netflix
Fuller House season five Final series of the sitcom reboot. Watch on Netflix
Inferno Thriller starring Tom Hanks, Felicity Jones and Irrfan Khan, based on Dan Brown's novel. Watch on Netflix
Marriage Story Critically lauded divorce drama from Noah Baumbach with acclaimed performances from Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. Watch on Netflix
Spirit Riding Free: the Spirit of Christmas Festive special of animated kids show. Watch on Netflix
Three Days of Christmas season one Yuletide Spanish drama about four sisters dealing with various problems across three Christmases. Watch on Netflix
Triad Princess season one Taiwanese series following the daughter of a powerful triad boss. Watch on Netflix
Virgin River season one A nurse practitioner is surprised by what she finds after leaving LA for a remote town in northern California. Watch on Netflix
Monday 9th December
A Family Reunion Christmas The comedy series gets the Christmas special treatment. Watch on Netflix
How to Get Away with Murder season five Legal drama returns for a fifth run. Watch on Netflix
Tuesday 10th December
Destination Wedding Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder star in this black comedy about Frank and Lindsay, two deeply bitter and resentful people forced to endure a wedding together. Watch on Netflix
Michelle Wolf: Joke Show The popular comedian tackles outrage culture, feminism and massages in her latest comedy special. Watch on Netflix
Thursday 12th December
Jack Whitehall: Christmas with My Father Jack invites his father onstage for a comedy extravaganza in London’s West End. Watch on Netflix
Friday 13th December
6 Underground Netflix’s latest big budget blockbuster is directed by Michael Bay with Ryan Reynolds in the lead role and follows six billionaires who form a vigilante group after faking their deaths. Watch on Netflix
Saturday 14th December
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars season four RuPaul invites more queens back for a second shot at drag race glory. Watch on Netflix
Sunday 15th December
Five Feet Apart Tale of two teenagers with the progressive lung disease cystic fibrosis who fall in love. Watch on Netflix
Monday 16th December
Scott Pilgrim vs the World Edgar Wright’s beloved adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel starring Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Watch on Netflix
Tuesday 17th December
Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! The Daily Show star delivers another stand-up special. Watch on Netflix
Wednesday 18th December
Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer True crime series that tells the story of a group of amateur online detectives pulled into a dark underworld. Watch on Netflix
Soundtrack season one Original romantic musical drama about two struggling artists in LA. Watch on Netflix
Friday 20th December
The Two Popes Biographical drama starring Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce as Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis. Watch on Netflix
The Witcher season one Henry Cavill stars in big budget fantasy series based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s books – which have already spawned a hugely successful video game series. Watch on Netflix
Tuesday 24th December
Como Caído del Cielo A legendary Mexican actor-singer is sent back to Earth in order to earn his place in heaven. Watch on Netflix
Fighting with My Family Stephen Merchant’s biographical comedy drama about successful WWE wrestler Paige. Watch on Netflix
John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch A variety special from the revered comedian. Watch on Netflix
Lost in Space season two The reboot of the classic sci-fi series returns. Watch on Netflix
Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 2 Reality show in which six strangers house share in Tokyo. Watch on Netflix
Thursday 26th December
The Bonfire of Destiny season one French period drama series that follows events after a devastating fire in 1897 Paris. Watch on Netflix
Fast & Furious: Spy Racers season one The mega film franchise gets a TV spin off aimed at younger viewers. Watch on Netflix
You season two The popular series about a psychopath stalker returns for a second series. Watch on Netflix
Friday 27th December
The Gift season one New drama series follows a Turkish painter as she discovers secrets relating to an Anatolian archaeological site. Watch on Netflix
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up The comedy star documents turbulence in his career and marriage. Watch on Netflix
Saturday 28th December
Downsizing Melancholy comedy starring Matt Damon in which the world's overpopulation crisis has been solved by scientists, who have found a way to shrink human beings to a fraction of their normal size. Watch on Netflix
Monday 30th December
Alexa & Katie season three The third series of the Netflix original sitcom about the titular lifelong best friends. Watch on Netflix
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K: Reawakened Anime series that continues the story of The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. Watch on Netflix
Tuesday 31st December
Ares season one Dutch horror series about a student society with demonic secrets. Watch on Netflix
The Degenerates season two A second series of provocative comedy routines from up and coming stand-ups. Watch on Netflix
Go! Go! Cory Carson season one Animated kids' show about a child car and his adventures in Bumperton Hills. Watch on Netflix
John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum Third instalment of the electric action film series starring Keanu Reeves. Watch on Netflix
La La Land Bittersweet musical romance starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. Watch on Netflix
The Neighbor season one Spanish superhero series based on a comic. Watch on Netflix
Spectros season one A teenager and his friends find themselves caught between Brazilian witchcraft and Japanese Shinto spirits. Watch on Netflix