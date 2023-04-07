The year has already been home to some outstanding picks so as well as catching up on those, there's some brand new picks like Rain Dogs , Beef and Dreamland that will surely keep you giggling across the long weekend.

It's the long weekend we've all been waiting for and as well as the usual chocolate-related fun that'll be had by many, there's never been a more opportune time to sink into the sofa and catch up on some stellar TV.

If you're in the mood for some reflective documentary watching, perhaps Pilgrimage: The Road Through Portugal or Netflix's Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now will be just the ticket. And if you're in the mood for a grippingly good drama, The Good Mothers has just landed on Disney Plus, as well as Why Didn't They Ask Evans? landing on ITV1 and ITVX this Sunday.

Basically, it's a great time for TV this weekend but if you're feeling slightly overwhelmed at all the choice, read on for a breakdown of the best things to catch everyday across this long Easter weekend.

Good Friday

Pilgrimage: The Road Through Portugal cast. BBC

The highlights of what to watch on TV on Good Friday:

My Life at Easter with Sally Phillips, 11.15am, BBC One

Beyond Paradise, 8pm, BBC One

Pilgrimage: The Road Through Portugal, 9pm, BBC Two

Late Night Lycett, 10pm, Channel 4

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Paramount Plus

Thicker Than Water, Netflix

Transatlantic, Netflix

And for the film lovers, the best movies to watch on Good Friday:

Stuart Little 2, 2pm, ITV1

The Lies She Tells, 2.15pm, Channel 5

E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial, 5.45pm, ITV2

The Inbetweeners Movie, 9pm, E4

Father of the Bride, 9.05pm, ITVBe

Avengers: Age of Ultron, 10.30pm, BBC One

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, 11.05pm, Channel 4

Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre, Prime Video

On A Wing and a Prayer, Prime Video

Easter Saturday

Magpie Murders - Lesley Manville Eleventh Hour Films

As the weekend well and truly gets underway, here are some excellent TV picks for Saturday:

John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen, 11.40am, ITV1

Easter from King’s, 6pm, BBC Two

In With a Shout, 6pm, ITV1

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, 7pm, ITV

Starstruck, 8.30pm, ITV1

Intelligence: A Special Agent Special, 9pm, Sky Comedy

Magpie Murders, 9.25pm, BBC One

The Jonathan Ross Show, 9.50pm, ITV

Here are your Easter Saturday film picks:

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, 2.40pm, BBC Two

Oliver!, 3.10pm, Channel 4

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 5.35pm, BBC One

Carry on Camping, 7.15pm, ITV3

Spectre, 8pm, ITV2

Jumanji: The Next Level, 8.30pm, Channel 4

Commando, 10.50pm, Channel 4

Easter Sunday

Paddy McGuinness and the Tempting Fortune cast. Channel 4

As the big day arrives, make sure you're armed with all the chocolate eggs, a blanket and your remote for a jam-packed day of Easter Sunday viewing:

Easter Day Service – Live from Southwell Minster, 10am, BBC One

Urbi et Orbi (Easter message from Pope Francis), 11am, BBC One

My Life at Easter with Sally Phillips, 11.30am, BBC One

Songs of Praise: Easter Special, 1.15pm, BBC One

Wild Isles, 4.35pm and 7pm, BBC One

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway: Behind The Scenes, 7pm, ITV1

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer, 7.40pm, Channel 4

For the Love of Paul O’Grady, 8pm, ITV1

Great Expectations, 9pm, BBC One

Agatha Christie's Why Didn't They Ask Evans?, 9pm, ITV1

Tempting Fortune, 9pm, Channel 4

And there's a host of films to get stuck into, also:

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, 1.50pm, Channel 4

The Sound of Music, 1.50pm, BBC One

Percy Jackson & the Lightning Thief, 4pm, Channel 4

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 6pm, Channel 5

The Greatest Showman, 8pm, E4

No Time to Die, 8pm, ITV2

The Forgiven, 10pm Sky Premiere

2 Fast 2 Furious, 10.35pm, ITV1

Meet The Parents, 10.55pm, Channel 4

Blade Runner 2049, 11.20pm, BBC One

Easter Monday

Sian Brooke as PC Grace Ellis in Blue Lights. BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television

The TV offerings continue on into Easter Monday where dramas, documentaries and reality TV shows galore await:

Tempting Fortune: The Final, 9pm, Channel 4

B&B By the Sea, 6.30pm, BBC Two

MasterChef, 8pm, BBC One

Secrets of the Chippendale Murders, 9pm, BBC Two

Blue Lights, 9pm, BBC One

Made in Chelsea, 9pm, Channel 4

Ross Kemp: Deep Sea Treasure Hunter, 9pm, Sky History and Now

Rise and Fall, 10pm, Channel 4

Long Lost Family: What Happened Next, 10.30pm, ITV

Some films to round out the long Easter Bank Holiday weekend:

Guys and Dolls, 11.15am, Channel 4

Jumanji, 2.50pm, Film4

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse, 6pm, BBC One

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 6.35pm, ITV2

The Graduate, 9.45pm, BBC Two

The Wolf of Wall Street, 11pm, ITV4

John Wick: Chapter 2, Sky Showcase

Find all these showings on our TV Guide.

