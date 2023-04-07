Your Easter weekend 2023 schedule: All the TV and film to watch this Bank Holiday
Easter eggs and remotes at the ready?
It's the long weekend we've all been waiting for and as well as the usual chocolate-related fun that'll be had by many, there's never been a more opportune time to sink into the sofa and catch up on some stellar TV.
The year has already been home to some outstanding picks so as well as catching up on those, there's some brand new picks like Rain Dogs, Beef and Dreamland that will surely keep you giggling across the long weekend.
If you're in the mood for some reflective documentary watching, perhaps Pilgrimage: The Road Through Portugal or Netflix's Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now will be just the ticket. And if you're in the mood for a grippingly good drama, The Good Mothers has just landed on Disney Plus, as well as Why Didn't They Ask Evans? landing on ITV1 and ITVX this Sunday.
Basically, it's a great time for TV this weekend but if you're feeling slightly overwhelmed at all the choice, read on for a breakdown of the best things to catch everyday across this long Easter weekend.
Good Friday
The highlights of what to watch on TV on Good Friday:
- My Life at Easter with Sally Phillips, 11.15am, BBC One
- Beyond Paradise, 8pm, BBC One
- Pilgrimage: The Road Through Portugal, 9pm, BBC Two
- Late Night Lycett, 10pm, Channel 4
- Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Paramount Plus
- Thicker Than Water, Netflix
- Transatlantic, Netflix
And for the film lovers, the best movies to watch on Good Friday:
- Stuart Little 2, 2pm, ITV1
- The Lies She Tells, 2.15pm, Channel 5
- E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial, 5.45pm, ITV2
- The Inbetweeners Movie, 9pm, E4
- Father of the Bride, 9.05pm, ITVBe
- Avengers: Age of Ultron, 10.30pm, BBC One
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, 11.05pm, Channel 4
- Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre, Prime Video
- On A Wing and a Prayer, Prime Video
Easter Saturday
As the weekend well and truly gets underway, here are some excellent TV picks for Saturday:
- John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen, 11.40am, ITV1
- Easter from King’s, 6pm, BBC Two
- In With a Shout, 6pm, ITV1
- Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, 7pm, ITV
- Starstruck, 8.30pm, ITV1
- Intelligence: A Special Agent Special, 9pm, Sky Comedy
- Magpie Murders, 9.25pm, BBC One
- The Jonathan Ross Show, 9.50pm, ITV
Here are your Easter Saturday film picks:
- Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, 2.40pm, BBC Two
- Oliver!, 3.10pm, Channel 4
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 5.35pm, BBC One
- Carry on Camping, 7.15pm, ITV3
- Spectre, 8pm, ITV2
- Jumanji: The Next Level, 8.30pm, Channel 4
- Commando, 10.50pm, Channel 4
Easter Sunday
As the big day arrives, make sure you're armed with all the chocolate eggs, a blanket and your remote for a jam-packed day of Easter Sunday viewing:
- Easter Day Service – Live from Southwell Minster, 10am, BBC One
- Urbi et Orbi (Easter message from Pope Francis), 11am, BBC One
- My Life at Easter with Sally Phillips, 11.30am, BBC One
- Songs of Praise: Easter Special, 1.15pm, BBC One
- Wild Isles, 4.35pm and 7pm, BBC One
- Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway: Behind The Scenes, 7pm, ITV1
- The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer, 7.40pm, Channel 4
- For the Love of Paul O’Grady, 8pm, ITV1
- Great Expectations, 9pm, BBC One
- Agatha Christie's Why Didn't They Ask Evans?, 9pm, ITV1
- Tempting Fortune, 9pm, Channel 4
And there's a host of films to get stuck into, also:
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, 1.50pm, Channel 4
- The Sound of Music, 1.50pm, BBC One
- Percy Jackson & the Lightning Thief, 4pm, Channel 4
- The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 6pm, Channel 5
- The Greatest Showman, 8pm, E4
- No Time to Die, 8pm, ITV2
- The Forgiven, 10pm Sky Premiere
- 2 Fast 2 Furious, 10.35pm, ITV1
- Meet The Parents, 10.55pm, Channel 4
- Blade Runner 2049, 11.20pm, BBC One
Easter Monday
The TV offerings continue on into Easter Monday where dramas, documentaries and reality TV shows galore await:
- Tempting Fortune: The Final, 9pm, Channel 4
- B&B By the Sea, 6.30pm, BBC Two
- MasterChef, 8pm, BBC One
- Secrets of the Chippendale Murders, 9pm, BBC Two
- Blue Lights, 9pm, BBC One
- Made in Chelsea, 9pm, Channel 4
- Ross Kemp: Deep Sea Treasure Hunter, 9pm, Sky History and Now
- Rise and Fall, 10pm, Channel 4
- Long Lost Family: What Happened Next, 10.30pm, ITV
Some films to round out the long Easter Bank Holiday weekend:
- Guys and Dolls, 11.15am, Channel 4
- Jumanji, 2.50pm, Film4
- The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse, 6pm, BBC One
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 6.35pm, ITV2
- The Graduate, 9.45pm, BBC Two
- The Wolf of Wall Street, 11pm, ITV4
- John Wick: Chapter 2, Sky Showcase
