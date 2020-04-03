BBC reveals “biggest push on education in its history” to help parents homeschool their kids

The BBC has launched a new service designed to support parents homeschooling their children amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The expansive education offer will be called Bitesize Daily, and will run across a designated website and app, BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Four and BBC Sounds.

Starting on 20th April, the curriculum-led content will aim to minimise disruption to children’s education and provide rhythm and routine in these strange times via videos, quizzes, podcasts and articles.

As well as teachers and organisations like Royal Shakespeare Company, Premier League and Puffin Books, famous faces such as Karim Zeroual and Oti Mabuse will be leading some of the programming, with lessons for every age group.

Director General of the BBC Tony Hall said: “In these uncertain times parents look to the BBC to support them and offer education while children can’t be in school. This is the biggest education effort the BBC has ever undertaken. This comprehensive package is something only the BBC would be able to provide.

“We are proud to be there when the nation needs us, working with teachers, schools and parents to ensure children have access and support to keep their learning going – come what may.

“We have been overwhelmed by the offers of help and support in putting this provision together and are looking forward to ensuring every child can continue to learn, and have fun, through our high-quality teaching and accessible education offer.”

Oliver Dowden, UK Culture Secretary, added: “This is public service broadcasting at its best and will make a big difference to millions of children across the UK while schools are closed. I’m delighted the BBC is working closely with the government to help make sure our children are educated, informed and entertained during these challenging times.”

BBC Bitesize Daily will launch on 20th April and will run across the broadcaster’s channels for 14 weeks. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.