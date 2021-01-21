What to watch on TV tonight

With so many channels – not to mention an ever-expanding number of streaming services – it can be hard to know where to start these days when it comes to picking something to watch of an evening.

Viewers have never had so much choice when it comes to the TV Guide, with countless series beginning seemingly every week and the quality of shows arguably at an all-time high.

But let’s be honest, sometimes we just want to watch something good on the telly without first having to select from a never-ending list of options – and that’s where RadioTimes.com come in.

Each day, we pick five recommendations for the best things to watch, encompassing both streaming and good old-fashioned linear television.

So read on for our top picks for today – including dramas, documentaries and all the rest!

Thursday 21st

Riverdale season 5 – Netflix

Netflix

Archie and the gang are back after season four had to be cut short due to COVID-19. Riverdale season five picks up on Netflix right where the last series left off, with Archie, Veronica, Betty and Jughead getting ready for a dramatic prom and graduation before a time jump places them seven years into the future after the first three episodes.

Death in Paradise – 9pm, BBC One

The 10th series of the Caribbean crime drama continues. The third episode of Death in Paradise sees the ever eccentric DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) and DS Florence Cassell (Josephine Jobert) investigate the death of lottery winner Cherry. Some famous faces will be joining them, including Strictly winner Kelvin Fletcher, Jason Manford and Faye McKeever.

Lupin – Netflix

Netflix

If you haven’t caught it already, Netflix’s French crime drama is an action-packed watch well worth your time. Omar Sy is Assane Diop, an aspiring gentleman thief who is planning to steal Marie Antoinette’s necklace from the Louvre to avenge his father’s death. To pull off the feat, he takes inspiration from the fictional master of disguise Arsene Lupin.

The Chasers Road Trip: Trains, Brains and Automobiles – 9pm, ITV

The first episode of ITV’s brainy travel log sees Chasers Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett and Shaun Wallace head to the US to pit their wits against some surprisingly smart primates. The trio are in for a surprise when they discover just how smart bonobos and chimpanzees can be.

Back – 10pm, Channel 4

Channel 4

It’s been four years since we last saw David Mitchell and Robert Webb’s feuding foster brothers Stephen and Andrew on the small screen. The second season of Back was delayed after Webb was diagnosed with a serious heart condition, but the pair are back right where they left off – with Stephen about to be discharged from the psychiatric institution where he was placed at the end of the first series.

Friday 22nd

It’s A Sin – 9pm, Channel 4

Channel 4

Russell T Davies’ hotly anticipated new drama, which follows a group of young gay men who meet in London while at university during the ’80s, begins on Channel 4. While the first episode of the miniseries is largely a fun, joyous affair, there are also hints of the heartbreak to follow later – with the impact of the AIDS crisis heavily foreshadowed in the series opener. After the first episode airs, all episodes of It’s A Sin will be available on All4.

The Investigation – 9pm, BBC Two

The latest Scandinavian crime thriller to be picked up by the BBC, this Danish police procedural follows the investigation into the real-life killing of journalist Kim Wall in 2017. The suspect is kept off-screen throughout this opening double-header, with the drama instead focusing on the team looking into the murder, which is headed up by Jens Moller – played by The Killing and Borgen star Soren Malling.

Would I Lie To You – 9pm, BBC One

The 14th series of the hugely popular panel series continues with this third episode, which sees Josh Widdicombe, Gemma Cairney, Raj Bisram and Sophie Hermann join Lee, David and Rob to separate the fact from the fiction. Prepare to laugh even more than usual – this episode includes a moment which Lee Mack has described as “‘the greatest thing that’s ever happened on this show”.

WandaVision episode 3 – Disney+

After WandaVision burst onto Disney+ to break the Marvel drought with a double bill last week, episode three takes our sitcom leads into the ’70s as fans continue to try to work out what exactly is going on with Wanda. Our WandaVision release schedule has everything you need to know about when the episodes arrive on the streaming platform, but suffice to say this one is a must-watch on Friday (or over the weekend, if absolutely necessary).

Star Trek: Lower Decks – Amazon Prime Video

CBS All Access

It’s been almost 50 years since Trekkies were last treated to an animated series, but the wait is over thanks to this show – which originally aired in the US last year. The series of Star Trek: Lower Decks is set in the year 2380 and follows the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, with voice roles played by Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, and Eugene Cordero.

Saturday 23rd

The Masked Singer – 7pm, ITV

The second series of the bizarre talent show continues, with theories about The Masked Singer contestants running wild. Last weekend, footballer Glenn Hoddle was revealed to be the face beneath the Grandfather Clock costume, leaving Sausage, Dragon, Viking, Blob, Harlequin, Bush Baby, Badger and Robin still to unmask.

The Voice UK – 8:30pm, ITV

Nothing like a Saturday talent show double bill. The Voice UK continues, with Emma Willis hosting the fourth round of this year’s blind auditions. Will.i.am, Tom Jones and Olly Murs are joined by newcomer Anne-Marie to welcome another batch of hopefuls eager to impress them.

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Netflix

VH1

The competition is really heating up on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 and this week looks set to boil over as the ‘eliminated’ queens meet the self-proclaimed ‘Winners Circle’ when the full line-up of contestants come together for the first time.

Fate: A Winx Saga – Netflix

A brand new teen fantasy drama has landed on Netflix to fill the hole left by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – and its led by CAOS’ very own Dorcas (Abigail Cowen). Based on the Nickelodeon animated series Winx Club, it follows a group of fairies attending magical boarding school. All six episodes are available to stream from Friday 22nd January.

The White Tiger – Netflix

Netflix

You’d be forgiven for drawing parallels between this adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s Booker Prize-winning novel and the Oscar-winning Parasite. Much like in Bong Joon-ho’s film, The White Tiger sees a poor villager use cunning and his wits to rise through the ranks and become more than just the servant the upper class sees. Starring Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao.

Sunday 24th

The Serpent – 9pm, Channel 4

BBC

The ’70s crime drama continues, with the fifth episode pitting real-life mass murderer Charles Sobhraj (played by Tahar Rahmi) against the Dutch diplomat that brought him down, Herman Knippenberg (Billie Howle) in a battle of wits. The Serpent also stars Doctor Who’s Jenna Coleman.

Dancing on Ice – 6pm, ITV

ITV

The second batch of skaters take to the ice for the first time on Dancing on Ice following last weekend’s first set of six. One of the Dancing on Ice line-up will find themselves in the skate-off against Lady Leshurr, who unfortunately failed to win over the voting public last weekend.

Booksmart – Netflix

Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut, this raucous coming-of-age comedy was released to rave reviews back in 2019 and tells of two bookish outcasts who plan a wild night out on the eve of their college graduation – with predictably hilarious consequences. Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever shine in the lead roles, while there are brilliant supporting turns from the likes of Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte and Jason Sudekis.

Finding Alice – 9pm, ITV

The darkly comic exploration of grief starring Keeley Hawes as the titular Alice continues. The second episode of Finding Alice sees the recent widower face her late husband’s parents, Minnie (Gemma Jones) and Gerry (Kenneth Cranham), who aren’t too pleased about her plans for Harry’s unorthodox funeral.

Pixar Popcorn – Disney+

Disney

If you’re in the mood for something a little more heart-warming, Disney+ has just released a collection of Pixar mini shorts featuring beloved characters from the studio’s extensive animation slate. There are 10 new, bite-sized stories, including for iconic characters from Toy Story, Soul and Finding Nemo.

Monday 25th

Staged – 9:40pm, BBC One

BBC

It’s time for the season two finale of the BBC’s brilliant lockdown comedy Staged, starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen (or should that be Michael Sheen and David Tennant?). The pair continue to grapple with the changing landscape of the pandemic, with David returning to work and Michael facing crunch time on whether he flies to New York or not.

EastEnders – 8:05pm, BBC One

There’s even more drama in store for Albert Square’s residents this week. Following the shocking revelation that Sharon planned kill Ian last week, he has now gone missing, much to Kathy’s distress. Meanwhile, Lexi isn’t feeling well, but Callum can’t pick her up from school because he isn’t family, and Chelsea reassures Denise that Lucas is a changed man.

Married at First Sight Australia – 7:30, E4

Channel 4

To start the week with a double dose of drama, head over to E4 to catch up with arguably the wildest incarnation of Married At First Sight – Married at First Sight Australia. The Gold Coast couples continue to stumble their way through marriage, with the girls still reeling from their explosive night out before an emotional dinner party.

Snowpiercer season 2 – Netflix

Netflix

The second season of the sci-fi drama arrives on Netflix – less than a year after it premiered on the streamer. Following last season’s big twist, Sean Bean plays Mr Wilford, the previously-thought-dead engineer who built the eponymous train, adding tension to the already fraught climate onboard. Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connolly are also back as Layton and Melanie.

Celebs Go Dating – 9pm, E4

The dazzling dating show returns, this time with a major twist that’s sure to add even more drama to the famous faces’ quest for love. The celebs will all be living under one roof, overseen by dating experts Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson. This year’s batch includes Strictly’s Karim Zeroual, Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard, Hollyoaks’ Kimberly Hart-Simpson and Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry.

Tuesday 26th

Marcella – 9pm, ITV

ITV

After a long wait, UK viewers will finally get to see the third series of Marcella – seven months after fellow viewers across the pond. Luckily, the much-awaited season three premiers with a double-bill, catching up with Anna Friel’s Marcella while she’s deep undercover with Ireland’s Maguire crime family.

First Dates – 10pm, Channel 4

Channel 4

The second episode of First Dates’ 16th series continues to help Mancunians find love, in this case, two divorcées and a woman who seems more interested in another man dining at the restaurant than in her date. We’ll also meet a barbershop owner who copes with his nerves by having more than just a few drinks before his date and a neuroscientist who is paired up with artist.

Dead Pixels – 10pm, E4

The second series of the gamer comedy kicks off with a double bill, which picks up eight months after Meg (Alexa Davies), Nicky (Will Merrick) and Usman (Sargon Yelda) finished Kingdom of Scrolls – and just as a new expansion pack is released. But, despite how obviously committed they are to their Kingdoms, it looks like the hardcore gaming trio will have to decide whether its time to grow up and move on.

Below Deck – hayu

Bravo

A fan of Netflix’s Selling Sunset? Well then, Below Deck could be one for you! Join Captain Lee as he and his crew board the super-yacht My Seanna, taking various charter guests around the Caribbean (via hayu). With a glimpse into the luxurious lives of the super-rich guests, and lots of gossip swirling amongst the crew, Below Deck is like Selling Sunset for the boat lover (although without the selling).

The Chase – 5pm, ITV

ITV

Contestants Ellen, Kevin, Josh and Neha – who have never met before – take on the ruthless Chasers for a chance to win the jackpot. They’ll have to learn to work as a team (and fast) to strategically answer general knowledge questions before one of the country’s greatest quizzers does. Bradley Walsh hosts.

Wednesday 27th

The Bay – 9pm, ITV

After returning to our screens last week, The Bay’s second season continues tonight with another intriguing episode. While attempting to ignore the latest disruptions to her personal life, Lisa discovers a major lead which could prove vital for the investigation – and there’s a confrontation with a potentially tricky suspect as well. Check out our The Bay season two review if you want to know more.

Bonding season 2 – Netflix

The Netflix original dark comedy returns with a new batch of bite-sized, kink-packed episodes. Zoe Levin and Brendan Scannell reprise the roles of dominatrix Tiffany Chester and her best friend slash assistant – and aspiring comedian – Pete, who must salvage their dom reputations in some of New York’s most infamous basements.

Grand Designs – 9pm, Channel 4

Channel 4

A lockdown tonic, Grand Designs returns with another brand new episode as Kevin McCloud oversees another ambitious self-builder on their mission to make their fantasy home into a reality. And yes, these episodes do see the projects hit by the pandemic as the subjects grapple with yet another obstacle on the road to their dream house.

Red Dwarf seasons 1-8 Remastered – BritBox

BBC

Tuck into classic episodes of the cult sci-fi series starring Craig Charles as Lister, Chris Barrie’s Arnold Judas Rimmer, Danny John-Jules’ Cat and co. The remastered versions feature updated credit sequences, modernised visual effects and the occasional new scene.

Bulletproof: South Africa – 9pm, Sky One

Sky

This series of Noel Clarke and Ashley Walter’s enjoyably action-packed thriller has a slightly different flavour than usual, with the action playing out in South Africa rather than London. And the mission for central characters Pike and Bishop is proving a fair bit more difficult overseas – with this second episode seeing them attempt to break out of prison.

