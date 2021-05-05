The Pact release date: Cast, plot and latest news for the BBC drama

If you’re looking for a meaty new British crime drama, Doctor Who screenwriter Pete McTighe’s latest offering, The Pact, could satisfy your cravings.

The female-led crime thriller tells the story of four women, who work together at a brewery. They enter a pact of silence after their young boss is found dead.

The series is the first commission for Cardiff-based independent production company Little Door Productions, which was established in 2019.

Wales’s Deputy Minister for Culture, Sport and Tourism, Lord Dafydd Elis-Thomas, has praised the commission, and said the series would “further enhance Wales’ reputation as a top class destination for high end TV drama production”.

When does The Pact air?

The first episode of the series will debut on Monday 17th May on BBC One at 9pm, and the second episode airs on Tuesday 18th May at 9pm. Episodes will then air on BBC One on Mondays and Tuesdays for the remainder of the series. The entire series will drop on BBC iPlayer on 17th May, so you can binge the whole lot in one go if you’d like.

What is The Pact about?

BBC One

The drama follows four co-workers, Anna, Nancy, Louie and Cat. They are bound together by a dark secret, which changes their lives forever when their boss Jack (Aneurin Barnard) is found dead.

The group is forced into a pact of silence, with Anna’s police officer husband Max (Jason Hughes) completely unaware that his wife is linked to the case as he investigates the shocking death. Meanwhile, one of the women’s colleagues, Tish (Abbie Hern), begins to suspect her co-workers.

Calling the drama an “exciting commission” for BBC Cymru Wales, Head of Commissioning Nick Andrews said: “It builds on our strong portfolio of impactful drama, and like Hinterland, Keeping Faith and Hidden before it, brings together the best in the business to do their best work. It’s a brilliant story and the strong cast and crew make this a highly anticipated series.”

Who stars in The Pact?

The cast includes Laura Fraser (Anna), Julie Hesmondhalgh (Nancy) and Eddie Marsan (Jack’s estranged father Arwel), as well as Rakie Ayola (DS Holland).

The Pact also enlists many talented Welsh actors, including The Twilight Zone’s Abbie Hern, Midsomer Murders’ Jason Hughes and Keeping Faith’s Eiry Thomas.

Is there a trailer for The Pact?

BBC One hasn’t yet released a trailer for the programme, but we’ll post it here as soon as they do.

