How to watch French Open 2021 tennis: TV channel and live stream

The French Open is on the way as the clay court tennis season continues at pace following the Italian Open.

Advertisement

King of Clay Rafael Nadal has enjoyed a fruitful 2021 so far having lifted the trophy in Rome, defeating World No.1 Novak Djokovic in the process.

Nadal also won the Barcelona Open in his native Spain, though he is not infallible, as proven by defeats to Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev in the Monte-Carlo Masters and Madrid Open respectively.

Both men enter the tournament as standout favourites, though Daniil Medvedev is also positioning himself in striking distance of Djokovic in the ATP rankings but requires a big tournament here.

In the WTA game, Ash Barty comes into the French Open on the back of consecutive tournament wins at the Stuttgart Open and Madrid Open, but withdrew in Italy following an arm problem.

Aryna Sabalenka has enjoyed a strong 2021 so far, while Iga Swiatek comes into the French Open as a hot contender following hr victory in Rome at the weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the French Open 2021 tennis tournament including how to watch every moment.

When is the French Open 2021?

The tournament starts on Sunday 30th May 2021 and runs until Sunday 13th June 2021.

The event was pushed back by a week due to various COVID restrictions in-line with government advice, but will go ahead largely as planned.

Qualifying for the event begins on Monday 24th May and lasts until Friday 28th May.

Read more – Highest-paid tennis players in the world

How to watch and live stream French Open in the UK

The tournament will also be available to watch on ITV4 and online via ITV Hub, with certain matches including the finals to be shown on the main ITV channel.

Eurosport will also show live coverage of the tournament on their channels and online player.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

Eurosport is also available via Amazon Prime Video with a seven-day free trial of the Eurosport add-on plus a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

French Open 2021 dates

The tournament is spread across a 15-day period. The Men’s and Women’s Singles tournaments are in-sync with one another throughout the competition.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Men’s and Women’s Singles schedule

First round – 30th/31st May – 1st June

Second round – 2nd/3rd June

Third round – 4/5th June

Fourth round – 6/7th June

Quarter-finals – 8/9th June

Semi-finals – 10/11th June

Women’s final – 12th June

Men’s final – 13th June

French Open prize money 2021

Men’s and Women’s Singles prize money

Qualifying 1 – £8,600

Qualifying 2 – £14,000

Qualifying 3 – £22,000

Round 1 – £51,500

Round 2 – £72,500

Round 3 – £97,500

Round 4 – £146,500

Quarter-finals – £219,500

Semi-finals – £323,000

Runner-up – £645,500

Winner – £1.2m

Where is the French Open 2021 held?

The tournament is being held at the iconic Stade Roland-Garros as it has been since 1927.

It is the ultimate clay-court championship with no orange surface more revered than this one in Paris.

The competition is seen by many as the most demanding in professional tennis due to the nature of the courts, the surface and the length of the major tournament.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide, or visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.