French Open 2021 schedule – Order of Play Sunday 30th May
We've rounded up the full French Open 2021 schedule and Order of Play for Sunday 30th May.
Published:
After a week of qualifiers, the French Open proper gets started today – and there are some big guns in action on the opening day.
Former men’s finalist Dominic Thiem – who won his first Grand Slam at last year’s US Open – is in action against Pablo Andujar on Court Philippe-Chatrier, following a match between women’s number 2 seed Naomi Osaka and Patricia Maria Tig.
Several other stars are in action today including Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Victoria Azarenka, all of whom will be hoping to make runs deep into the competition.
And there’s also British interest in the shape of a first-round tie for UK number one Dan Evans who takes on Serbian youngster Miomir Kecmanović in what could be a tricky match.
Last year’s French Open was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and took place in the Autumn, so this is the first time since 2019 that the tournament has gone ahead in its usual May slot.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full French Open 2021 schedule and Order of Play for today.
French Open 2021 schedule – Sunday 30th May
Main show courts and selected matches. All UK time.
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Starting from 10am
Patricia Maria Tig (ROM) v [2] Naomi Osaka (JAP)
Starting from 11:15am
Pablo Andujar (ESP) v [4] Dominic Thiem (AUT)
Starting from 1:15pm
[15] Victoria Azarenka (BLR) v Svetlona Kuzentsova (RUS)
Starting from 2:30pm
[5] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) v Jeremy Chardy (FRA)
Court Suzanne Lenglen
Starting from 10am
[27] Fabio Fognini (ITA) v Gregoire Barrere (FRA)
Starting from 12pm
Greet Minnen (BEL) v [11] Petra Kvitova (CZE)
Starting from 1:15pm
Ana Konjuh (CRO) v [3] Aryna Sabalenka (BLR)
Starting from 2:30pm
[6] Alexander Zverev (GER) V Oscar Otte (GER)
Court Simonne-Mathieu
Starting from 10am
Clara Burel (FRA) v Danka Kovinic (MNE)
Starting from 11:15am
Marton Fucsovics (HUN) v Gilles Simon (FRA)
Starting from 1:15pm
Corentin Moutet (FRA) v Laslo Dere (SVK)
Starting from 3:15pm
Oceane Dodin (FRA) v [23] Madison Keys (USA)
Court 14
Starting from 10am
Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) v [26] Angelique Kerber (GER)
Starting from 11:15am
[21] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) v Elsa Jacquemot (FRA)
Starting from 12:30pm
Kei Nishikori (JAP) v Alessandro Giannessi (ITA)
Starting from 2:30pm
Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) v [19] Hubert Hurkacz (POL)
Court 7
Starting from 10am
Kateryna Kozlova (UKR) v [26] Ajla Tomljanović (AUS)
Starting from 11:15am
Mario Vilella Martínez (ESP) v [11] Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)
Starting from 1:15pm
[16] Grigor Dmitrov (BUL) v Marcos Giron (USA)
Starting from 2:30pm
Diane Parry (FRA) v Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR)
Court 6
Starting from 10am
Paula Badosa Gibert (ESP) v Lauren Davis (USA)
Starting from 11:15am
Miomir Kecmanović (SER) v [25] Dan Evans (GBR)
Starting from 1:15pm
Nao Hibino (JAP) v Nina Stojanović (SER)
Starting from 2:30pm
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) v Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ)
