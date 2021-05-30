French Open 2021 schedule – Order of Play Sunday 30th May

After a week of qualifiers, the French Open proper gets started today – and there are some big guns in action on the opening day.

Former men’s finalist Dominic Thiem – who won his first Grand Slam at last year’s US Open – is in action against Pablo Andujar on Court Philippe-Chatrier, following a match between women’s number 2 seed Naomi Osaka and Patricia Maria Tig.

Several other stars are in action today including Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Victoria Azarenka, all of whom will be hoping to make runs deep into the competition.

And there’s also British interest in the shape of a first-round tie for UK number one Dan Evans who takes on Serbian youngster Miomir Kecmanović in what could be a tricky match.

Last year’s French Open was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and took place in the Autumn, so this is the first time since 2019 that the tournament has gone ahead in its usual May slot.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full French Open 2021 schedule and Order of Play for today.

French Open 2021 schedule – Sunday 30th May

Main show courts and selected matches. All UK time.

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Starting from 10am

Patricia Maria Tig (ROM) v [2] Naomi Osaka (JAP)

Starting from 11:15am

Pablo Andujar (ESP) v [4] Dominic Thiem (AUT)

Starting from 1:15pm

[15] Victoria Azarenka (BLR) v Svetlona Kuzentsova (RUS)

Starting from 2:30pm

[5] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) v Jeremy Chardy (FRA)

Court Suzanne Lenglen

Starting from 10am

[27] Fabio Fognini (ITA) v Gregoire Barrere (FRA)

Starting from 12pm

Greet Minnen (BEL) v [11] Petra Kvitova (CZE)

Starting from 1:15pm

Ana Konjuh (CRO) v [3] Aryna Sabalenka (BLR)

Starting from 2:30pm

[6] Alexander Zverev (GER) V Oscar Otte (GER)

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Starting from 10am

Clara Burel (FRA) v Danka Kovinic (MNE)

Starting from 11:15am

Marton Fucsovics (HUN) v Gilles Simon (FRA)

Starting from 1:15pm

Corentin Moutet (FRA) v Laslo Dere (SVK)

Starting from 3:15pm

Oceane Dodin (FRA) v [23] Madison Keys (USA)

Court 14

Starting from 10am

Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) v [26] Angelique Kerber (GER)

Starting from 11:15am

[21] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) v Elsa Jacquemot (FRA)

Starting from 12:30pm

Kei Nishikori (JAP) v Alessandro Giannessi (ITA)

Starting from 2:30pm

Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) v [19] Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

Court 7

Starting from 10am

Kateryna Kozlova (UKR) v [26] Ajla Tomljanović (AUS)

Starting from 11:15am

Mario Vilella Martínez (ESP) v [11] Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)

Starting from 1:15pm

[16] Grigor Dmitrov (BUL) v Marcos Giron (USA)

Starting from 2:30pm

Diane Parry (FRA) v Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR)

Court 6

Starting from 10am

Paula Badosa Gibert (ESP) v Lauren Davis (USA)

Starting from 11:15am

Miomir Kecmanović (SER) v [25] Dan Evans (GBR)

Starting from 1:15pm

Nao Hibino (JAP) v Nina Stojanović (SER)

Starting from 2:30pm

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) v Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ)

