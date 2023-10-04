Vote now in the Radio Times Screen Test Awards 2023
Your chance to vote for the shows that made you feel good and improved your wellbeing over the past year!
Published: Wednesday, 4 October 2023 at 0:44 pm
Take part in our Radio Times Screen Test Awards 2023, by voting for the shows that made you feel good and improved your well-being over the past year. We have devised seven key categories for you to choose only one programme for each category, taken from the past 12 months.
Voting opens on Tuesday 10 October and closes at 11.59 pm on Tuesday 22 October 2023.
The results will be announced at our awards dinner to be held in London on Tuesday 7 November.
