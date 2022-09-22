What time is TUDUM? Netflix event schedule and timings

This is the third edition of TUDUM to be held, after the first event in 2020 and the second in 2021. It is set to see announcements made from around the globe about some of Netflix's biggest properties, including Stranger Things , Bridgerton , Heartstopper , Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and more.

Netflix's annual global fan event, TUDUM , is here for another year, and it looks set to feature a raft of exciting announcements, trailer releases and more.

The Witcher, its prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin and Enola Holmes 2 are also set to feature, meaning whatever you're a fan of, the streamer's got you covered.

But just when can you watch the event, and what's the schedule for the day? Read on for everything you need to know about what time TUDUM starts and how the schedule for the day will go.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When does Tudum start?

Joe Locke and Kit Connor in Heartstopper. Netflix

TUDUM will officially take place on Saturday 24th September 2022.

However, as it's a global fan event and set to be broadcast from multiple different territories, in UK time the schedule will actually run through until after 5am on 25th September.

What's the schedule for the event?

While we don't yet know which series and films will feature at exactly what time, we do have the following schedule for which countries the presentations will take place from, at what time throughout the day.

Kickoff in Korea: 11am KST (3am BST)

11am KST (3am BST) India preview: 11am IST (6:30am PST)

11am IST (6:30am PST) US, Europe and Latin America preview: 6pm BST

6pm BST Finale in Japan: 1pm JST (5am BST 25th September)

The full TUDUM event will be broadcast live on Netflix's YouTube channel, as well as the streamer's Facebook, Twitter and Tik Tok accounts. The Netflix Geeked page is also hosting a pre-show as well as a live watch party, and the events will be available to watch back on Netflix after they have aired as well.

Which movies, series and games are set to feature?

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix

The following series, films and games have all been confirmed to feature at this year's TUDUM, so it looks set to be a bumper year of announcements, trails and more, no matter your fandom.

Here's the full list of projects set to be showcased at TUDUM:

TV series

1899

3 Body Problem

Alice in Borderland

Belascoarán

Berlin

Bridgerton

Class

Dead to Me

El amor después del amor

El Reino

Elite

Emily in Paris

First Love

Glitch

Guns & Gulaabs

Heartstopper

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Stone Ocean

Love Is Blind: Brazil

Lupin

Manifest

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale

Never Have I Ever

Outer Banks

Physical: 100

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Rana Naidu

Scoop

Shadow and Bone

Squid Game

Stranger Things

The Crown

The Fabulous

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House

The Umbrella Academy

The Watcher

The Witcher

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Triada

Vikings: Valhalla

Wednesday

You

Movies

20th Century Girl

Ardiente Paciencia

A través del mar

Beyond the Universe

Carga Máxima

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Enola Holmes 2

Extraction 2

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Pinocchio

Heart of Stone

Kathal

Khufiya

Matrimillas

Monica, O My Darling

Qala

The Redeem Team

Slumberland

The School for Good and Evil

They Cloned

Your Place or Mine

Games

Compass Point: West

Desta: The Memories Between

Kentucky Route Zero

Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales

Triviaverse

TUDUM will take place on Saturday 24th September on Netflix's YouTube channel.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out the best series on Netflix or the best movies on Netflix. You can also plan your viewing with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.