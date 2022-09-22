What time is TUDUM? Netflix event schedule and timings
Here's all the timings for when you need to be seated and watching the livestream on the big day.
Netflix's annual global fan event, TUDUM, is here for another year, and it looks set to feature a raft of exciting announcements, trailer releases and more.
This is the third edition of TUDUM to be held, after the first event in 2020 and the second in 2021. It is set to see announcements made from around the globe about some of Netflix's biggest properties, including Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Heartstopper, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and more.
The Witcher, its prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin and Enola Holmes 2 are also set to feature, meaning whatever you're a fan of, the streamer's got you covered.
But just when can you watch the event, and what's the schedule for the day? Read on for everything you need to know about what time TUDUM starts and how the schedule for the day will go.
When does Tudum start?
TUDUM will officially take place on Saturday 24th September 2022.
However, as it's a global fan event and set to be broadcast from multiple different territories, in UK time the schedule will actually run through until after 5am on 25th September.
What's the schedule for the event?
While we don't yet know which series and films will feature at exactly what time, we do have the following schedule for which countries the presentations will take place from, at what time throughout the day.
- Kickoff in Korea: 11am KST (3am BST)
- India preview: 11am IST (6:30am PST)
- US, Europe and Latin America preview: 6pm BST
- Finale in Japan: 1pm JST (5am BST 25th September)
The full TUDUM event will be broadcast live on Netflix's YouTube channel, as well as the streamer's Facebook, Twitter and Tik Tok accounts. The Netflix Geeked page is also hosting a pre-show as well as a live watch party, and the events will be available to watch back on Netflix after they have aired as well.
Which movies, series and games are set to feature?
The following series, films and games have all been confirmed to feature at this year's TUDUM, so it looks set to be a bumper year of announcements, trails and more, no matter your fandom.
Here's the full list of projects set to be showcased at TUDUM:
TV series
- 1899
- 3 Body Problem
- Alice in Borderland
- Belascoarán
- Berlin
- Bridgerton
- Class
- Dead to Me
- El amor después del amor
- El Reino
- Elite
- Emily in Paris
- First Love
- Glitch
- Guns & Gulaabs
- Heartstopper
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Stone Ocean
- Love Is Blind: Brazil
- Lupin
- Manifest
- Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area
- Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale
- Never Have I Ever
- Outer Banks
- Physical: 100
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Rana Naidu
- Scoop
- Shadow and Bone
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things
- The Crown
- The Fabulous
- The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House
- The Umbrella Academy
- The Watcher
- The Witcher
- The Witcher: Blood Origin
- Triada
- Vikings: Valhalla
- Wednesday
- You
Movies
- 20th Century Girl
- Ardiente Paciencia
- A través del mar
- Beyond the Universe
- Carga Máxima
- Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
- Enola Holmes 2
- Extraction 2
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Pinocchio
- Heart of Stone
- Kathal
- Khufiya
- Matrimillas
- Monica, O My Darling
- Qala
- The Redeem Team
- Slumberland
- The School for Good and Evil
- They Cloned
- Your Place or Mine
Games
- Compass Point: West
- Desta: The Memories Between
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales
- Triviaverse
TUDUM will take place on Saturday 24th September on Netflix's YouTube channel.
