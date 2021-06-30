Stuart Damon dies – star of The Champions and General Hospital was 84

Stuart Damon – the American actor known for his roles in The Champions and General Hospital – has died, aged 84.

ABC7 Eyewitness News reporter George Pennacchio broke the news Tuesday in a tweet, noting that Damon had been struggling with renal failure.

Fans including Mark Gatiss were quick to pay tribute to the late star.

Ah. My first crush! Farewell, beautiful man. pic.twitter.com/xkkkUNmfDA — Mark Gatiss 💙 (@Markgatiss) June 29, 2021

Amber Tamblyn, who played Damon’s adopted daughter on US soap General Hospital, said Damon was “the most kind, wonderful, loving, supportive person.”

Broken hearted to hear of the passing of Stuart Damon. He played my adopted dad on General Hospital for 7 years and he was the most kind, wonderful, loving, supportive person. He always made me laugh and made me feel safe on set. I love you, Stewy. Rest well now, my friend. pic.twitter.com/XY5mEfwezn — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) June 29, 2021

Frank Valentini, executive producer of General Hospital, said Damon would be “sorely missed” as “an absolute legend of our industry”, while actress Genie Francis, who plays Laura Fraser on the series, also posted her own tribute.

I am so grateful to have had this wonderful man in my life. I am very sad today. #StuartDamon #GH pic.twitter.com/0qYFHKboMU — Genie Francis (@GenieFrancis) June 29, 2021

Born Stuart Michael Zonis on 5th February 1937 in Brooklyn, New York, Damon played Alan Quatertermaine on General Hospital for more than three decades from 1977 onwards, winning an Emmy for his performance in 1999.

Though his final appearance as a regular cast member came in 2007, with his character being killed off, Damon continued to appear sporadically on General Hospital until 2013, with Alan appearing variously as a ghost or hallucination up until the soap’s 50th anniversary episode. He also appeared in the spin-off series Port Charles.

His son Christopher said his father’s’s favourite place to be was the set of General Hospital, adding: “He loved playing Alan and was always so appreciative of that role and that job. It was his passion.”

Damon also appeared in rival soaps As the World Turns (2009 to 2010) and Days of Our Lives (2010).

He was also well known to international audiences for his role as super-powered spy Craig Stirling in 1960s TV series The Champions, appearing opposite Alexandra Bastedo and William Gaunt.

His 50-year-long career also included a starring role in the the 1965 television production of Rogers’ and Hammerstein’s Cinderella as the Prince, and appearances in many cult TV series including The Saint, Space: 1999, The New Avengers and Fantasy Island.

