Freestyle wrestlers, on the other hand, can make swift attacks on their opponents' legs for speedy takedowns.

Points are awarded for throws, holds and takedowns. If a wrestler achieves a 10-point lead over their opponent in Freestyle, or eight points in Greco-Roman, then they will win by a "Technical Fall", the wrestling equivalent of boxing’s TKO.

A more immediate win can be achieved by successfully pinning your opponent to the mat, automatically ending the match.

Historically, there were no time limits on matches, leading to the infamous 1912 Olympic match in which it took 11 hours for the victor to achieve the necessary winning margin.

Fortunately, these days, matches are limited to two three-minute rounds.

When is wrestling at the Olympics 2024?

Wrestling at the Olympics begins on Monday 5th August and runs until Sunday 11th August.

Team GB wrestling at the Olympics 2024

Sadly, there are no British wrestlers participating in Paris 2024, but there are still plenty of exciting matches to watch out for.

Hot prospects include former bronze medallist and current world No. 1 Amir Zare of Iran and silver medallist Geno Petriashvili of Georgia in the heavyweight division, and Japan’s Tsugumi Sakurai, who is already a three-time world champion at 57kg, and is expected to achieve Olympic dominance in Paris.

Olympics 2024 wrestling on TV

You can tune in to watch every single minute of every event live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.

All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.

Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

BBC will boast 250 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. Check out what they will show on their limited live feeds each day with our downloadable Olympics TV Guide or our online Olympics on Today Guide.

Olympics 2024 wrestling schedule

All UK time. Subject to change.

Monday 5th August

Qualification Bouts (2pm): GR 60kg, 130kg and WW 68kg

Semi-finals (8pm): GR 60kg, 130kg and WW 68kg

Tuesday 6th August

Repechage (10am): GR 60kg, 130kg and WW 68kg

Qualification Bouts (10:30am): GR 77kg, 97kg and WW 50kg

Semi-finals (6:15pm): GR 77kg, 97kg and WW 50kg

Medal Bouts (7:30pm): GR 60kg, 130kg and WW 68kg

Wednesday 7th August

Repechage (10am): GR 77kg, 97kg and WW 50kg

Qualification Bouts (10:30am): 67kg, 87kg and WW 53kg

Semi-finals (6:15pm): 67kg, 87kg and WW 53kg

Medal Bouts (7:30pm): GR 77kg, 97kg and WW 50kg

Thursday 8th August

Repechage (10am): GR 67kg, 87kg and WW 53kg

Qualification Bouts (10:30am): FS 57kg, 86kg and WW 57kg

Semi-finals (6:15pm): FS 57kg, 86kg and WW 57kg

Medal Bouts (7:30pm): GR 67kg, 87kg and WW 53kg

Friday 9th August

Repechage (10am): FS 57kg, 86kg and WW 57kg

Qualification Bouts (10:30am): FS 74kg, 125kg and WW 62kg

Semi-finals (6:15pm): FS 74kg, 125kg and WW 62kg

Medal Bouts (7:30pm): FS 57kg, 86kg and WW 57kg

Saturday 10th August

Repechage (10am): FS 74kg, 125kg and WW 62kg

Qualification Bouts (10:30am): FS 65kg, 97kg and WW 76kg

Semi-finals (6:15pm): FS 65kg, 97kg and WW 76kg

Medal Bouts (7:30pm): FS 74kg, 125kg and WW 62kg

Sunday 11th August

Repechage (10am): FS 65kg, 97kg and WW 76kg

Medal Bouts (12pm): FS 65kg, 97kg and WW 76kg

