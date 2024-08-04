Olympics 2024 wrestling on TV: Channel, schedule, live stream
Your guide to wrestling at the Olympic Games 2024, including TV coverage and schedule.
One of the oldest sports in the world, and a mainstay of the Olympics, wrestling is divided into two types - Freestyle and Greco-Roman for the men, and Freestyle for the women, with each type having six weight divisions.
In Greco-Roman wrestling, it is forbidden to attack your opponent’s legs, making competitors rely on upper-body and hip strength to flip and throw their opponents.
Freestyle wrestlers, on the other hand, can make swift attacks on their opponents' legs for speedy takedowns.
Points are awarded for throws, holds and takedowns. If a wrestler achieves a 10-point lead over their opponent in Freestyle, or eight points in Greco-Roman, then they will win by a "Technical Fall", the wrestling equivalent of boxing’s TKO.
A more immediate win can be achieved by successfully pinning your opponent to the mat, automatically ending the match.
Historically, there were no time limits on matches, leading to the infamous 1912 Olympic match in which it took 11 hours for the victor to achieve the necessary winning margin.
Fortunately, these days, matches are limited to two three-minute rounds.
RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to wrestling at the Olympic Games in 2024.
When is wrestling at the Olympics 2024?
Wrestling at the Olympics begins on Monday 5th August and runs until Sunday 11th August.
Team GB wrestling at the Olympics 2024
Sadly, there are no British wrestlers participating in Paris 2024, but there are still plenty of exciting matches to watch out for.
Hot prospects include former bronze medallist and current world No. 1 Amir Zare of Iran and silver medallist Geno Petriashvili of Georgia in the heavyweight division, and Japan’s Tsugumi Sakurai, who is already a three-time world champion at 57kg, and is expected to achieve Olympic dominance in Paris.
Olympics 2024 wrestling on TV
You can tune in to watch every single minute of every event live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.
All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.
Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.
BBC will boast 250 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. Check out what they will show on their limited live feeds each day with our downloadable Olympics TV Guide or our online Olympics on Today Guide.
Olympics 2024 wrestling schedule
All UK time. Subject to change.
Monday 5th August
- Qualification Bouts (2pm): GR 60kg, 130kg and WW 68kg
- Semi-finals (8pm): GR 60kg, 130kg and WW 68kg
Tuesday 6th August
- Repechage (10am): GR 60kg, 130kg and WW 68kg
- Qualification Bouts (10:30am): GR 77kg, 97kg and WW 50kg
- Semi-finals (6:15pm): GR 77kg, 97kg and WW 50kg
- Medal Bouts (7:30pm): GR 60kg, 130kg and WW 68kg
Wednesday 7th August
- Repechage (10am): GR 77kg, 97kg and WW 50kg
- Qualification Bouts (10:30am): 67kg, 87kg and WW 53kg
- Semi-finals (6:15pm): 67kg, 87kg and WW 53kg
- Medal Bouts (7:30pm): GR 77kg, 97kg and WW 50kg
Thursday 8th August
- Repechage (10am): GR 67kg, 87kg and WW 53kg
- Qualification Bouts (10:30am): FS 57kg, 86kg and WW 57kg
- Semi-finals (6:15pm): FS 57kg, 86kg and WW 57kg
- Medal Bouts (7:30pm): GR 67kg, 87kg and WW 53kg
Friday 9th August
- Repechage (10am): FS 57kg, 86kg and WW 57kg
- Qualification Bouts (10:30am): FS 74kg, 125kg and WW 62kg
- Semi-finals (6:15pm): FS 74kg, 125kg and WW 62kg
- Medal Bouts (7:30pm): FS 57kg, 86kg and WW 57kg
Saturday 10th August
- Repechage (10am): FS 74kg, 125kg and WW 62kg
- Qualification Bouts (10:30am): FS 65kg, 97kg and WW 76kg
- Semi-finals (6:15pm): FS 65kg, 97kg and WW 76kg
- Medal Bouts (7:30pm): FS 74kg, 125kg and WW 62kg
Sunday 11th August
- Repechage (10am): FS 65kg, 97kg and WW 76kg
- Medal Bouts (12pm): FS 65kg, 97kg and WW 76kg
