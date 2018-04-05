Strict regulations regarding the amount of live coverage that can be broadcast from the Masters mean that, even though play is already underway at the Augusta National Golf Club, viewers at home can't tune in.

In the UK, main television coverage live from the course will not begin until 8pm in the evening, with any live action before then off limits to TV broadcasters.

There are some live streams available online and via the red button before then, including a feed following Tiger Woods as he plays his first Masters round in three years. Click here for a full guide to how to watch the Masters on TV and online – even when it's off air.

However, for most of the day fans will have to wait for the main coverage to start, even if they do have a Sky Sports or NOW TV subscription.

It's a rare experience for sports fans these days, with the majority of events screened live from first whistle to final moment.

In the UK, Sky Sports has the rights to all four days of the 2018 Masters. The BBC will broadcast live coverage of the final two days this Saturday and Sunday.