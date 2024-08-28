Faldo spent 97 weeks at the top of the PGA Tour rankings and remains an all-time hero in the hearts of many for his exploits in 11 consecutive Ryder Cup editions between 1977 and 1997.

Dan Brown and Matthew Jordan will feature in the British Masters following their remarkable performances at The Open in July during which they each finished T10.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the British Masters 2024.

When is the British Masters 2024?

The British Masters kicks off on Thursday 29th August 2024.

The tournament will run until Sunday 1st September 2024, with the final round taking place on that day.

How to watch the British Masters 2024 on TV and live stream

You can watch the British Masters 2024 live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

British Masters 2024 schedule

All UK time.

Thursday 29th August

From 1pm on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW

Friday 30th August

From 1pm on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW

Saturday 31st August

From 12:30pm on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW

Sunday 1st September

From 12pm on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW

