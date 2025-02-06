Joaquin Niemann finished second in the points table, followed by the impressive trio of Sergio Garcia, Tyrell Hatton and Brooks Koepka.

In 2025, LIV Golf Indianapolis has been added to the slate towards the end of the competition as players gear up to fight for the top prizes once again.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch LIV Golf 2025.

When is LIV Golf 2025?

LIV Golf 2025 kicks off on Wednesday 6th February 2025 with LIV Golf Saudi Riyadh.

The tournament will run until the final event, LIV Golf Team Championship, from Friday 22nd August 2025.

How to watch LIV Golf 2025 on TV and live stream

LIV Golf UK will be shown on the LIV Golf YouTube channel, as well as LIV Golf+ platforms.

YouTube can be streamed to any smart TVs and smart sticks.

LIV Golf 2025 schedule

Wednesday 6th February – LIV Golf Riyadh (Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia)

Wednesday 12th February – LIV Golf Adelaide (The Grange Golf Club, Australia)

Friday 7th March – LIV Golf Hong Kong (Hong Kong Golf Club, Hong Kong)

Friday 14th March – LIV Golf Singapore (Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore)

Friday 4th April – LIV Golf Miami (Trump National Doral, USA)

Friday 25th April – LIV Golf Mexico City (Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico)

Friday 2nd May – LIV Golf Korea (Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, South Korea)

Friday 6th June – LIV Golf Washington DC (Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, USA)

Friday 27th June – LIV Golf Dallas (Maridoe Golf Club, USA)

Friday 11th July – LIV Golf Andalucía (Real Club Valderrama, Spain)

Friday 25th July – LIV Golf UK (JCB Golf & Country Club, England)

Friday 8th August – LIV Golf Chicago (Bolingbrook Golf Club, USA)

Friday 15th August – LIV Golf Indianapolis (The Club at Chatham Hills, USA)

Friday 22nd August – LIV Golf Team Championship (The Cardinal at Saint John's Resort, USA)

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.