Reigning champion Jon Rahm – who defected to the rival LIV Golf series for 2024 – will return to the fold for The Masters alongside numerous other rebel stars.

Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed, all former Masters winners who finished T4 or higher last year, are ready for battle.

Their presence will inject plenty of spice into proceedings, with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Wyndham Clark among the favourites to go all the way in 2024.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch The Masters 2024.

When is The Masters 2024?

The Masters begins on Thursday 11th April 2024.

The tournament runs until Sunday 14th April 2024, with the final round taking place on that day.

How to watch The Masters 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of The Masters 2024 will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch events via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

The Masters 2024 schedule

All UK time.

Thursday 11th April

From 2pm on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW

Friday 12th April

From 2pm on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW

Saturday 13th April

From 3pm on Sky Sports Golf, NOW and 8pm on Main Event

Sunday 14th April

From 3pm on Sky Sports Golf, NOW and 7pm on Main Event

