Once players land the ball on the green in the virtual world, they will make their way to a physical green inside the arena, where they will put their putting skills to the test.

We have rounded up all the teams and players involved below, as well as a schedule of matches between the teams.

Every moment will be shown live on UK TV so you can tune in to this brand new innovative golf tournament.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch The Golf League 2025.

When is The Golf League 2025?

The Golf League kicks off on Tuesday 7th January 2025 in local time, which is the early hours of Wednesday 8th January for British viewers.

The tournament will run until the final on Sunday 23rd March 2025 (the early hours of Monday morning in the UK), with at least one further day of play that week.

The full schedule can be found below.

How to watch The Golf League 2025 on TV and live stream

You can watch The Golf League 2025 live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

The Golf League 2025 schedule

All UK time.

Wednesday 8th January

New York Golf Club v The Bay Golf Club (2am)

Wednesday 15th January

Los Angeles Golf Club v Jupiter Links Golf Club (2am)

Wednesday 22nd January

New York Golf Club v Atlanta Drive GC (12am)

Monday 27th January

Boston Common Golf v Jupiter Links Golf Club (11:30pm)

Wednesday 5th February

Boston Common Golf v Los Angeles Golf Club (2am)

Monday 17th February

Atlanta Drive GC v Los Angeles Golf Club (6pm)

Atlanta Drive GC v The Bay Golf Club (9pm)

Tuesday 18th February

The Bay Golf Club v Boston Common Golf (12am)

Wednesday 19th February

Jupiter Links Golf Club v New York Golf Club (12am)

Monday 24th February

Los Angeles Golf Club v New York Golf Club (10pm)

Tuesday 25th February

Boston Common Golf v Atlanta Drive GC (2am)

Wednesday 26th February

The Bay Golf Club v Jupiter Links Golf Club (2am)

Monday 3rd March

The Bay Golf Club v Los Angeles Golf Club (8pm)

Tuesday 4th March

New York Golf Club v Boston Common Golf (12am)

Wednesday 5th March

Jupiter Links Golf Club v Atlanta Drive (12am)

Tuesday 18th March

Semi-Finals 1 (12am)

Wednesday 19th March

Semi-Finals 2 (12am)

Monday 24th March

Final - Game 1 (12am)

Wednesday 26th March

Final - Game 2 (12am)

Wednesday 26th March

Final - Game 3 – if required (2am)

The Golf League 2025 teams

Atlanta Drive GC: Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover, Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas

Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover, Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas Boston Common Golf: Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott

Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott Jupiter Links Golf Club: Max Homa, Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner, Tiger Woods

Max Homa, Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner, Tiger Woods Los Angeles Golf Club: Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose

Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose New York Golf Club: Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young

Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young The Bay Golf Club: Ludvig Åberg, Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee, Shane Lowry

