RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC Fight Night 167 on TV and online.

What time does UFC Fight Night 167 start?

TV coverage of the UFC Fight Night 167 main card – including Anderson v Blachowicz – will start at 1:00am (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday 16th February 2020.

The preliminary card will be broadcast from 11:00pm (UK time) on Saturday evening.

More like this

Where is UFC Fight Night 167 held?

The event will be held at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, USA.

UFC Fight Night 167 card

Main Card

Light Heavyweight: Corey Anderson v Jan Blachowicz

Welterweight: Diego Sanchez v Michel Pereira

Women's Flyweight: Montana De La Rosa v Mara Romero Borella

Lightweight: Brok Weaver v Kazula Vargas

Flyweight: Rogério Bontorin v Ray Borg

Lightweight: Lando Vannata v Yancy Medeiros

Preliminary card

Welterweight: Tim Means v Daniel Rodriguez

Bantamweight: John Dodson v Nathaniel Wood

Lightweight: Jim Miller v Scott Holtzman

Light Heavyweight: Devin Clark v Dequan Townsend

Bantamweight: Casey Kenney v Merab Dvalishvili

Women's Bantamweight: Macy Chiasson v Shanna Young

Flyweight: Mark De La Rosa v Raulian Paiva

How to watch UFC Fight Night 167 in UK

The event will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 11:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract for just £15.00 per month. New customers or Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin subscribers can also access BT Sport with a host of great deals.

You can watch the event with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch UFC Fight Night 167 in US

US fans can watch the fight live in the US via ESPN+.

Advertisement

The service costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.