Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder 3 fight date: UK start time, undercard

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are ready to settle the score once and for all following several delays to the third fight in their trilogy.

The pandemic caused the fight, which was originally scheduled for 2020, to be postponed to July 2021. The match had to be pushed back once again after Fury tested positive for COVID-19, but now a new date has been set – who will be crowned victor?

Fans around the world were gripped as Fury produced an iconic performance to slam Wilder and claim the WBC Heavyweight title belt during the pair’s second fight.

Wilder is reportedly set to activate a rematch clause as the pair drew in the original fight, meaning this would be the Bronze Bomber’s first challenge in his bid to reclaim the belt.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder 3.

When is Fury v Wilder 3?

Fury v Wilder will take place Saturday 9th October 2021.

The match was originally meant to happen last year, but had to be delayed due to the pandemic. A new date was set for 24th July 2021, but it also had to be postponed due to Fury testing positive for coronavirus.

What time is Fury v Wilder 3?

The event is set to begin at 7pm ET, which is midnight in UK time. The main card will take place two ours later, so around 2am UK time.

Where is Fury v Wilder 3 held?

The fight is expected to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, USA, AKAV the “fight capital of the world”.

Fury v Wilder 3 undercard

These are subject to change, but so far the undercard currently stands as follows:

Robert Helenius v Adam Kownacki

Alberto Puello v Rances Barthelemy – for WBA Interim World Super Lightweight Title

Efe Ajagba v Frank Sanchez- for WBC Continental Americas Heavyweight Title

Jared Anderson v Vladimir Tereshkin

Steven Torres v Justin Rolfe

How to watch Fury v Wilder 3 in UK

It is expect the fight will be shown live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

Fans will be able to purchase the fight for a one-off fee of around £24.95.

You can soak up the entire build-up and full undercard ahead of Wilder and Fury’s showdown, with several big names confirmed on the card.

