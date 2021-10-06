Watch Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 live stream and on TV in UK | How to watch

Tyson Fury returns to elite heavyweight boxing action when he faces Deontay Wilder for the third time live on TV this weekend to complete a trilogy fight series for the ages.

The self-professed Gypsy King was held to a split decision draw in the first bout between the pair, though many fans believed Fury had done enough to claim the belts despite being knocked down twice.

However, the second fight saw Fury put in an altogether more resounding performance to whisk Wilder off his feet on several occasions. He dominated proceedings in Vegas and, as a result, he heads into this showdown as the clear-cut favourite.

Wilder has maintained a war of words with Fury throughout their dealings, but the rivalry draws to a close here with Fury eyeing up a defence of his belt before moving onto the final stages of his career. Oleksandr Usyk, anyone?

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Fury v Wilder 3 via live stream and TV.

Where is Fury v Wilder fight being held?

Fury and Wilder step into the ring at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA this weekend.

The arena can hold a maximum capacity of 20,000 fans and will be a cauldron of noise come the opening bell.

The first fight between the pair was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and the second was hosted at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Vegas, like the venue this weekend.

What channel is Fury v Wilder 3?

Fans can tune in to watch Fury and Wilder’s latest showdown live on BT Sport Box Office for a one-off fee of £24.95.

You can either navigate to Channel 494 for more details on how to get the fight or go to the BT Player online.

Watch Fury v Wilder 3 live stream

You can purchase the event to watch on BT Sport Box Office via the online BT Player.

It can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

What time is Fury v Wilder 3?

TV coverage of Fury v Wilder 3 starts from midnight and will run into the early hours of Sunday morning on BT Sport Box Office platforms.

The pair are expected to enter the ring from around 3am. For more details, check out our Fury v Wilder 3 fight date guide.

Fury v Wilder undercard

Robert Helenius vs Adam Kownacki

Efe Ajagba vs Frank Sanchez

Jared Anderson vs Vladimir Tereshkin

Viktor Vykhryst vs Mike Marshall

Julian Williams vs TBA

