Wimbledon 2021 Draw: Tournament tree and route to the final

With the qualifiers easing up, attention is now turning to the Wimbledon 2021 competition itself – and the all-important draw.

The draw is always one of the most crucial and often shocking parts of the competition, having huge repercussions at the French Open 2021 when Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer all landed in the same half of the draw.

However, this won’t be the case for Wimbledon following Rafael Nadal’s surprise decision to withdraw from the Grand Slam competition, leaving players with one less legend to contend with.

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have landed on opposing sides of the draw meaning they will avoid each other until the final, while Andy Murray has been handed a draw against Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Serena Williams is on course to face Angelique Kerber in the third round, while Simona Halep has pulled out of Wimbledon due to injury.

See below for all the details of the Wimbledon draw for 2021.

Wimbledon Draw 2021

The full draw for Wimbledon has been made and fans can begin plotting routes to the final already based on the seeds.

We’ve picked out some of the biggest matches to enjoy in the first round for both the Men’s and Women’s Singles tournaments as well as projected match-ups for the quarter-finals.

The full draw can be found here:

Full men's singles draw at Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Tn3zuFkpUI — George Bellshaw (@BellshawGeorge) June 25, 2021

Men’s Singles – Notable first rounds

Djokovic (1) v Draper (WC)

Tsitsipas (3) v Tiafoe

Basilashvili (24) v Murray (WC)

Humbert (21) v Kyrgios

Federer (7) v Mannarino

Dimitrov (18) v Verdasco

Men’s Singles – Projected Quarter-finals

Djokovic v Rublev

Tsitsipas v Bautista Agut

Zverev v Berrettini

Medvedev v Federer

The most appealing clash from the first round looks like Novak Djokovic up against British ace Jack Draper who stunned Jannik Sinner at Queen’s this year. He shot up from No.307 in the world to No.250 based on his performance and will be determined to make his mark on Novak.

Women’s Singles – Notable first rounds

Barty (1) v Suarez Navarro

Andreescu (5) v Cornet

S. Williams (6) v Sasnovich

Kvitova (10) v Stephens

Swiatek (7) v Hsieh

Buzarnescu v V.Williams

Women’s Singles – Projected Quarter-finals

Barty (1) v Andreescu (5)

Svitolina (3) v S.Williams (6)

Kenin (4) v Ka. Pliskova (8)

Sabalenka (2) v Swiatek (7)

Petra Kvitova begins her tournament with a clash against Sloane Stephens in one of the most enticing battles of the opening round. However, it’s fair to say the Women’s game has been anything but predictable in 2021 and fans should gear up for some more huge shocks in the days to come.

