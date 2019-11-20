Wimbledon is a sporting highlight of every British summertime.

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal are all expected to be back for the Championships.

Andy Murray could be set for an emotional comeback in the Men's Singles at SW19 if he continues his remarkable resurgence following injury.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Wimbledon 2020 tennis tournament.

When is Wimbledon 2020?

The tournament starts on Monday 29th June 2020 and runs until Sunday 12th July 2020.

Where is Wimbledon 2020 held?

The tournament is held at the All-England Club in Wimbledon, London.

Wimbledon schedule

TBC

How to watch and live stream Wimbledon in the UK

Fans can tune in to watch the tournament for free across BBC channels.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.